S.HEART.S Officially Joins ICD (Intercoiffure Mondial), an International Beauty Organization

ICD brush 100th anniversary

“Scalp Shampoo Brush” Selected as the Official Commemorative present for a 100th Anniversary Ceremony of the Global Beauty Federation Representing 55 Countries

GERMANY, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ~ "Scalp Shampoo Brush" Selected as the Official Commemorative Present at the 100th Anniversary Ceremony of the Global Beauty Federation Representing 55 Countries ~

Suntreg Co., Ltd. (owner of S.HEART.S Brand, headquarter at Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Megumu Kinoshita), developer of the “S.HEART.S” scalp brush for shampoo brand with over 2.5 million units sold across 48 countries by November 2024, is pleased to announce that the brand has officially joined ICD (Intercoiffure Mondial), a globally renowned beauty organization founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1925. At ICD’s 100th anniversary ceremony, our scalp brush for shampoo was selected as the official commemorative present.

ICD is an internationally prestigious beauty organization consisting of top professionals from 55 countries for over 100 years. The 100th anniversary ceremony, held in Hamburg, Germany—the birthplace of ICD—in June 2025, welcomed approximately 1,000 leaders from the global beauty industry. The Japan-born “S.HEART.S scalp brush for shampoo” was officially selected as the commemorative present and distributed to all participants.

This product, acclaimed for its uniquely Japanese advanced scalp care technology and its fusion of functionality and beauty, was delivered to top stylists and salon owners worldwide.

Global Achievements and Future Development

S.HEART.S has already accumulated notable achievements worldwide, including co-branded product development with luxury French brands, and used by renowned hair designer YOKOYAMA MUNETAKA during a Forbes-hosted fashion show held at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Moving forward, we aim to further elevate the brand’s global presence through exhibitions at international beauty trade shows and collaborations with leading brands, with a focus in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Profile: Megumu Kinoshita, President of Suntreg Co., Ltd.

Founded Suntreg Co., Ltd. in February 2018, focusing on scalp brushes. As President, he holds a strong conviction to promote “the shampoo brushing as a Culture” not only in Japan but globally. With patented technologies and strict quality control, he is an internationally active entrepreneur and a pioneering leader in the beauty and healthcare industries, driving forward international business expansion.

Comment:

“It is a great honor to have joined the prestigious ICD and to have our product been chosen as the official present for their historic 100th anniversary. Under the belief of ‘making shampooing with a brush a global culture,’ we will continue to spread the value of Japanese beauty technologies around the world.”

Profile: Yoshihiro Tsumura, Special Strategic Advisor (RAIBY Inc. CEO)

Former President and Group CEO of Aderans Co., Ltd., where he led the company for many years. In 2024, he passed on leadership to a successor he had nurtured and founded RAIBY Inc., where he currently serves as a strategic management advisor, working with both major publicly listed companies and startups across a wide range of projects. Impressed by Suntreg’s product quality and President Kinoshita’s vision, he joined as a Special Strategic Advisor to promote the company’s mid to long-term global growth strategy.

Comment:

“During my tenure at Aderans, I joined ICD and became deeply aware of the global network among over 55 countries, including hairdressers, manufacturers, and distributors. I’m convinced that the outstanding functionality and elegant design of the S.HEART.S scalp brush will drive further international expansion. I am honored to have supported Suntreg’s ICD membership and will continue to promote the global culture of the S.HEART.S scalp brush.”

Company Profile

Company Name: Suntreg Co., Ltd.

Location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President: Megumu Kinoshita

Website: https://suntreg.co.jp/lp/overseas1/IC

Press Releases: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/searchrlp/company_id/98779

Media Contact

Suntreg Co., Ltd. – Overseas Department/ Asia Development Department

Contact Person: Claude (Overseas), Maekawa / Jasmine (Asian region)

Email: (overseas) i.claude@suntreg.co.jp

(Asian region) s.maekawa@suntreg.co.jp/ j.subasat@suntreg.co.jp

