MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches Protea Glen Mall smart licensing centre, 22 Jul
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, unveil a modernised smart licensing centre at the Protea Glen Mall in Soweto.
This innovative Driver’s License Testing Centre (DLTC) aims to improve accessibility, efficiency, and customer experience by bringing efficient, and decentralised licensing services closer to the community.
The launch of the Protea Glen smart centre represents a significant step in fulfilling the Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitment to service delivery improvements in townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH).
By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic planning, the centre seeks to reduce congestion at licensing offices and simplify the licensing process for residents.
Launch details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
Time: 12h30
Venue: R558, Protea Glen Blvd, Protea Glen, Soweto (Protea Glen Mall)
Enquiries:
Mr King Mthombeni
Cell: 071 400 0915
Ms Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications
Cell: 073 644 9935
Mr Lesiba Mpya
MEC’s Spokesperson
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
