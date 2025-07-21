Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes election of IDT board chairperson and deputy chairperson

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the election of Mrs Zimbini Hill and Professor Raymond Nkado as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the IDT Board at its first sitting following Cabinet’s appointment of the new board for its full term, which took office on 5 July 2025.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the election of Mrs Zimbini Hill as Chairperson and Professor Raymond Nkado as Deputy Chairperson of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) Board. Their election took place during the board’s first sitting since Cabinet formally appointed the new board, which commences its term on 5 July 2025. Both Mrs Hill and Professor Nkado served on the previous board.

The Minister said their appointment by Cabinet and election by fellow board members are a sign that the board is committed to ethical leadership and brings to an end the relentless attack on members of the board and Minister by corrupt, vested interests who sought to collapse the IDT. He said the continuity brought by the election of the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson is welcome news at a time when the IDT is being repositioned as a key vehicle for social infrastructure delivery and job creation.

"I welcome the election of Mrs Zimbini Hill and Professor Raymond Nkado as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, respectively. Their leadership during a difficult period for the IDT has been critical to the turnaround of the entity. Their renewed mandate is a clear endorsement of the work they have started to clean up governance at the agency, improve infrastructure delivery, and restore public confidence in the IDT,” Minister Macpherson said.

He further expressed his hope that the newly constituted board, under the leadership of Hill and Nkado, will move swiftly to finalise outstanding matters, including lifestyle audits of senior executives, implementation of audit recommendations, and the conclusion of key investigations into alleged procurement irregularities. They will also be tasked with processing the outcome of the EY forensic audit into the R800 million PSA Oxygen plant tender which is due to be released shortly. The Minister expressed his gratitude to the outgoing board and welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the incoming team.

“The IDT has a critical role to play in turning South Africa into a construction site. The appointment of a credible and capable board is central to that mission. I look forward to working with the board to enhance service delivery, expand job creation through social infrastructure, and ensure that public funds are spent responsibly and transparently. By working together, we are building a better South Africa.”

