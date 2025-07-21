Western Cape Mobility on Mandela Day commemoration

To mark Mandela Day, celebrated under the theme “It’s in Your Hands”, Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, spent the day engaged in community-focused activities that highlighted the importance of making our roads safer.

In Masiphumelele, Minister Sileku partnered with South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD) to distribute visibility belts to pedestrians and cyclists. In a country where thousands of people walk or cycle along busy roads daily, visibility saves lives. From there, he moved to the Langa Bicycle Hub, where he handed out safety gear to wheelchair users in a space that promotes safe and sustainable mobility.

In Khayelitsha, Minister Sileku distributed goodie bags at Khaltsha Cycles.

He concluded the day at the Somerset West Weighbridge, where he handed out gift packs to truck drivers, acknowledging the critical role they play in “moving” the province’s economy forward.

“Mandela Day reminded me that Madiba’s legacy lives on, not just in grand gestures, but in small, consistent acts of service. When we place safety, dignity and care into our own hands, we carry forward the kind of leadership that transforms our province. That is what mobility must be: human, visible, and always within reach. Mandela Day is a call to action, not just for 67 minutes, but for the daily work of building a more equal, safer society. The Mobility Department commits itself to the mission of ensuring that how we move, and how we serve, reflects the values of justice, inclusion, and solidarity,” said the Minister.

Let’s honour Madiba’s legacy by making road safety a daily act of kindness. Whether you're a driver, pedestrian, or cyclist—choose care, choose safety, every day.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication: Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

Email: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

