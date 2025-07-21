New resources to help Iowa schools with Math Counts Act implementation

The Iowa Department of Education has released three new resources to assist Iowa schools in implementing the recent Math Counts Act. Under House File 784, the Math Counts Act addresses proficiency gaps in mathematics and ensures high-quality K-6 mathematics instruction for Iowa students.

To support Iowa schools, a Comprehensive State Mathematics Plan is now available to increase mathematics proficiency statewide. It serves as a roadmap for continuous improvement in mathematics education, providing aligned resources, actions and timelines for schools, area education agencies and educator preparation programs. The plan’s executive summary highlights year 1 priorities and outlines key goals, action steps and outcomes that will guide implementation, which begins during the 2025-26 school year.

The Comprehensive State Mathematics Plan includes the following four key goals, spanning over multiple years:

● Strengthening universal instruction

● Supporting teacher preparation

● Improving interventions

● Expanding stakeholder engagement

Additionally, the Department has published a vetted list of mathematics screening and progress monitoring tools for students in grades K-6. These tools support early identification and targeted instruction and meet the technical requirements outlined in HF 784. Starting in the 2025-26 school year, all districts must administer an approved screener three times each year and use an approved tool for progress monitoring.

Iowa schools can now also access a Model Personalized Mathematics Plan, which serves as a statewide template and technical assistance document for educators designing targeted, data-informed plans that address the individual needs of students. HF 784 requires the development of a personalized mathematics plan for any K-6 student identified as “persistently at risk.” Plans must include clear instructional goals, research-based strategies and a progress monitoring system. These plans should also include ongoing communication with families and scaffolds that help students maintain access to grade-level content.

The Department anticipates releasing additional resources to assist in implementing the Math Counts Act in the future. To learn more about the latest in Iowa’s mathematics instruction initiatives and to access resources, visit the Department’s website.

Specific questions can also be directed to April Pforts at april.pforts@iowa.gov or Christi Donald at christi.donald@iowa.gov.