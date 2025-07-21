Gershman Mortgage Celebrates 70 Years of Service - West Des Moines Branch Honors Legacy of Local Lending

Gershman Celebrates 70 Years Gershman Mortgage Logo

At the heart of that legacy is local leadership - and few branches reflect that better than the office right here in West Des Moines, Iowa.

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage, one of the region’s longest-standing independent mortgage lenders, proudly celebrates 70 years of continuous operation. Founded in St. Louis in 1955, the company has built a national reputation for stability, personal service, and deep community ties. At the heart of that legacy is local leadership - and few branches reflect that better than the office right here in West Des Moines, Iowa.Located on 5th Street in the historic Valley Junction district , the West Des Moines branch serves as a vital hub for mortgage lending in Central Iowa. With a team of experienced professionals who call Iowa home, the branch has earned the trust of homebuyers in West Des Moines, Waukee, Ankeny, Norwalk, and beyond, offering guidance grounded in local expertise.The branch team includes Mattie Thomsen, Bannen Davis, Jon Fuhs, Katie Frame, and Kyle Kuehl. Each brings a unique perspective and deep commitment to helping Iowans navigate the home financing process. The team specializes in FHA and USDA loans for first-time buyers, as well as jumbo and VA loans for experienced borrowers. Their approach emphasizes clarity, efficiency, and a personalized lending experience.Over the years, the branch has built lasting partnerships with local real estate agents, builders, and financial professionals. The office has contributed to neighborhood revitalization in Des Moines, supported growth in surrounding suburbs, and remained a steady presence in Iowa’s evolving housing market.The West Des Moines location reflects the broader culture of Gershman Mortgage, a company where many employees spend entire careers and where multi-generational service is not uncommon. Across the company’s 22-state footprint, over 250 employees share a commitment to service that goes beyond transactions and extends into lifelong relationships with borrowers and partners alike.That philosophy dates back to the company’s founding by Solon Gershman, who established the business in 1955 with a focus on honest lending and customer-first practices. Major milestones since then include the 1986 achievement of a $1 billion servicing portfolio, decades of family leadership, and the company’s expansion into eight states with lending authority in 22.Locally, the West Des Moines team takes pride in contributing to that legacy by prioritizing education and transparency with every client served. The team understands the nuances of the Central Iowa housing market, from historic homes in Beaverdale to new construction in Bondurant and tailors each loan solution to fit the borrower’s goals and financial landscape.As Gershman Mortgage enters its eighth decade, the focus remains unchanged: a commitment to strong communities, informed borrowers, and long-term homeownership success. For the West Des Moines team, that means staying grounded in Iowa values - hard work, trust, and a belief in helping neighbors while evolving alongside the needs of today’s homebuyers.Founded in 1955, Gershman Mortgage is a full-service, independent mortgage lender offering residential and commercial loan products. The company provides a wide range of financing options, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans, with a focus on customer service, long-term relationships, and community engagement. Visit their website to learn more.West Des Moines Branch130 5th Street, Suite BWest Des Moines, IA 50265NMLS #138063 | Equal Housing Lender

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.