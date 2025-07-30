InstantGMP™ Announces Major Enhancements to GMP Certification Resource Center

“The goal of the GMP Resource Center has always been to demystify the certification process,” said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP.” — Dr. Richard Soltero

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstantGMP ™, a leading provider of software solutions for FDA and GMP-compliant manufacturing, is excited to announce recent improvements to the GMP Certification Resource Center, a comprehensive online hub designed to support companies seeking Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.Originally launched in 2020, the GMP Resource Center was created to help manufacturers, particularly those in the dietary supplement and e-liquid industries, gain a better understanding of the often complex path to GMP compliance. Now, with a refreshed design and simplified navigation, the website offers an even more user-friendly experience for companies and individuals exploring GMP compliance training so they can become certified.At the core of the upgraded and enhanced GMP Resource Center are exclusive training videos covering key GMP topics such as batch records, documentation, quality systems, facility and equipment standards, and vendor qualification. These training modules are based on federal regulations, including 21 CFR Part 111 for dietary supplements and 21 CFR Part 211 for pharmaceuticals, and were developed by GMP experts with decades of industry experience. While access to the training content requires registration, the process is quick and ensures users receive tailored resources and updates.In addition to educational content, the Resource Center features a curated list of GMP Certification Partner organizations that provide third-party certification and support services. This makes the resource center a one-stop destination for any business beginning or refining their GMP compliance journey.“The goal of the GMP Resource Center has always been to demystify the certification process,” said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. “With these recent updates, we’ve made it easier than ever for manufacturers to find the resources they need to understand and implement GMP best practices.”The updated resource site is part of InstantGMP’s broader mission to simplify compliance and improve operational efficiency for regulated industries through accessible tools and expert-driven content.Visit the updated GMP Certification Resource Center today to take your first step toward GMP compliance.About InstantGMP™, Inc.Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”).As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company’s updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

