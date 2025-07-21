Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A3004906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:07/19/2025 at 2010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 137 Graham Rd. Williamstown

VIOLATION(s): Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Ryan Holman

AGE:19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: Noah Payette

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute in the town of Williamstown, Vermont. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Ryan Holman (19) for the crime of Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. Holman was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on 08/06/25 at 0830 hours, and was released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.