Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3004906
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:07/19/2025 at 2010 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 137 Graham Rd. Williamstown
VIOLATION(s): Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Ryan Holman
AGE:19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: Noah Payette
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute in the town of Williamstown, Vermont. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Ryan Holman (19) for the crime of Aggravated Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. Holman was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on 08/06/25 at 0830 hours, and was released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.