Workstatus Rolls Out Key Features to Support Invoicing & Global Team Operations

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workstatus , a leading workforce management platform , has launched new features to help businesses manage their teams better. These updates include:● Multi-language support for global teams● Better timesheet controls● Clearer billing tracking● Improved project management toolsThe new features make it easier for teams around the world to work together while giving business owners better control over their projects and costs.✅ What's New in Workstatus➢ Multi-Language Support● Use Workstatus in German and Spanish● Easier for international teams to use● Switch languages across the entire web app➢ Split Timesheets with Idle Time Control● Split timesheets manually for accurate reports● Set idle time percentages● Better time tracking control➢ SSO-Google Workspace Integration● Log in safely using Google Workspace accounts● No more forgotten passwords● Better security for your business➢ Custom Task Status Templates● Create task statuses for specific projects● Assign custom statuses to task lists● Track progress more clearly➢ Invoiced Timesheet Breakdown● See which hours have been invoiced● Separate invoiced hours by category● Track billable vs invoiced work easily➢ Invoiced Percentage in Budgets● See how much of your project budget is invoiced● Prevent overbilling● Keep projects profitable➢ Invoiced Status Tracking● Get real-time updates on invoicing● See your billing status clearly● Better control over finances✅ Why Businesses Choose WorkstatusThese new features add to what Workstatus already does well:● Simple time tracking that works on any device, anywhere● Screenshot monitoring to check on remote work● Detailed reports to see how productive your team is● GPS tracking for mobile and field workers● Automatic payroll integration for easy payments● Custom reports for quick time analysis● Easy navigation and project management tools"We want to make workforce management simple for busy business owners around the world," said Parvessh Agarwal. "These updates give you better control and clarity without making things complicated."➢ Get Started Today:● All new features are available now to existing users at no extra cost● New customers can try these features during their free trial● Visit www.workstatus.io to start your free trial Discover Workstatus, the complete solution for managing teams, tracking productivity, and staying on top of every task.✅ About WorkstatusWorkstatus helps business owners manage remote, office, and hybrid teams with easy-to-use time tracking and productivity tools. From small businesses to growing companies, Workstatus gives you the visibility and control needed to keep projects on track and teams productive.➢ The platform combines time tracking, project management, and team monitoring in one simple solution that:● Saves time for busy managers● Reduces paperwork and admin work● Works across all devices and locations● Keeps teams accountable and productiveFor more information about how Workstatus can help your business, visit www.workstatus.io to start a free trial.

