Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 2,015.3 Mn by 2035, Fuelled by Rising Cancer Prevalence

Kidney cancer diagnostics market to double by 2035, driven by rising cancer cases, tech advancements, and growing demand for early, accurate detection.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global kidney cancer diagnostics market is poised for substantial expansion, projected to increase from USD 1,024.5 million in 2025 to USD 2,015.3 million by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This impressive growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the escalating global burden of kidney cancer and heightened focus on early and accurate diagnosis.Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global kidney cancer diagnostics market is projected to increase from USD 1,024.5 million in 2025 to USD 2,015.3 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 7.0%, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer.2. North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness.3. Diagnostic imaging is projected to be the most lucrative segment, owing to its accuracy and increasing usage in early cancer detection.4. The hospital end user segment continues to hold a significant share, attributed to the availability of specialized facilities and trained professionals.5. Rising adoption of non-invasive diagnostic techniques is expected to fuel market expansion.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=56 Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market:Key players in the market are Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, NanoString Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Rosetta Genomics, Illumina Inc., Glenmark, Cobolong, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and other players.Market Drivers:The surge in kidney cancer cases worldwide—driven by risk factors such as ageing populations, smoking habits, obesity, hypertension, and environmental exposures—is pushing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting cutting-edge technologies to detect the disease at earlier, more treatable stages.Technological Advancements:Breakthroughs in imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, PET scans, and contrast-enhanced ultrasounds are playing a pivotal role in improving the detection and staging of kidney tumors. Simultaneously, molecular diagnostics and biomarker-based assays are enabling precision diagnostics, facilitating personalized treatment plans, and improving patient outcomes. The rise of non-invasive diagnostics, including liquid biopsies and urine-based kits, is further enhancing patient compliance and clinical efficiency.Role of Artificial Intelligence:Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are revolutionizing the diagnostic landscape by boosting imaging accuracy, reducing interpretation errors, and accelerating clinical workflows. AI-powered tools assist in image pattern recognition, risk stratification, and predictive analytics, streamlining the diagnostic process and aiding timely clinical decision-making.Regional Insights:North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the market due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of innovative diagnostics, high awareness levels, and favorable reimbursement frameworks.Europe is set to witness steady growth, supported by public healthcare investments, ongoing research in precision medicine, and organized cancer screening programs across countries.Asia-Pacific emerges as a high-potential market, driven by a rising disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients.Middle East & Africa and Latin America represent emerging frontiers for market expansion. More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The kidney cancer diagnostics market is segmented based on test type, indication, end-user, and region. By test type, the market includes immunohistochemistry, complete blood count, urine test, and blood chemistry—each playing a crucial role in detecting and diagnosing kidney cancer. Based on indication, the market is categorized into renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell carcinoma, kidney sarcoma, Wilms tumor, and kidney lymphoma, with renal cell carcinoma accounting for a significant share due to its high prevalence.In terms of end-user, the market is divided into hospital-associated labs, independent diagnostic laboratories, cancer research institutes, and others, with hospital-associated labs leading due to better infrastructure and accessibility. Regionally, the market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, with North America holding a dominant position supported by strong healthcare systems and high awareness levels.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global kidney function test market was valued at US$ 955 million in 2022. Projections for the assessment period (2023 to 2033) indicate that worldwide sales revenue from kidney disease diagnostics is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5% and reach a market value of US$ 1.64 billion by 2033, as per this detailed study by Fact.MR.The global cancer profiling market is expected to yield significant gains across 2021, as preference for precision-based medicine and high quality oncology care acquires increasing traction.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 