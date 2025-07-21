The charming Provence town of Bedoin Luxury home for sale in Grasse in the south of France My-French-House.com logo

My French House Unveils "Le Tour de Provence", Celebrating the Spirit of Tour de France and Provençal Charm.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Tour de France excites with its stages through Provence, My-French-House.com, a well established French property expert for over 21 years, is excited to launch its blog, "Le Tour de Provence." This article takes readers on a sensory journey through this beloved region Published as Stage 16 ends at Mont Ventoux and Stage 17 passes through Valence, "Le Tour de Provence" offers a timely exploration of Provence. It explores lavender fields, cicadas, and Grasse, celebrating local cuisine, rosé wines, and bouillabaisse, inviting a full sensory experience.Patrick Joseph of My French House says, "Provence is more than a destination; it's a way of life that touches the soul." With over 21 years of helping clients find their dream homes, they see property buying as tied to lifestyle. The article shares insights into Provence's beauty, culture, and property opportunities, including châteaux.The guide covers activities, history tours, sports, luxury shopping and must-see sites, including practical tips such as hiring a car to explore rural areas for an authentic experience For those dreaming of owning property, "Le Tour de Provence" highlights character homes and estates, complementing the " Guide to Buying French Chateaux, " for a full view of buying and living in France.About My-French-House.com :Specialising in French properties, My-French-House.com offers over 20 years of expertise and passion in helping clients find their dream home in France.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.