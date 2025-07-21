Hundreds of thousands of people urged to get lifesaving cancer vaccine

The NHS is urging hundreds of thousands of people yet to have the lifesaving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to get protected against cervical and other cancers.

GP practices across England will send invites via letters, emails, texts and the NHS App to patients aged 16-25 whose records show they did not get their HPV vaccination in school.

The vaccine is routinely offered each year to boys and girls in year 8 (aged 12-13) to help protect them against catching the HPV infection which causes nearly all cervical cancers, and is linked to cancers of the mouth, throat, anus, penis and vagina.

If anyone misses the jab, NHS teams carry out school catch-up visits and host community clinics for home-schooled children.

But in the last three years alone, more than 418,000 children left school unvaccinated for HPV – and there are believed to be many others now aged 16-25 who were not jabbed at school.

So NHS chiefs want to reach as many as possible, under plans to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 as set out in the recently-published 10 Year Health Plan.

The NHS aims to boost uptake among girls to 90% by 2040, while also increasing the number of women getting cervical screening.

In the 2023/24 academic year, 76.7% of girls and 71.2% of boys aged 14-15 were vaccinated by year 10. Uptake in year 8 increased compared to the previous year (72.9% of girls and 67.7% of boys in 2023/24, compared to 71.3% and 65.2% respectively for the first dose in 2022/23). Until 2023 two doses were required.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director of Primary Care and Community Services, said: “This vaccine is hugely important in our fight to eradicate cervical cancer but it isn’t just for girls and women – it’s also vital for boys and men to get vaccinated to protect themselves against cancers of the mouth, throat or genitals, while preventing spreading the HPV infection to sexual partners who could then develop cervical cancer.

“Too many lives are lost to cervical cancer so the hard work of NHS staff across the country in vaccinating and screening as many people as possible will help us to meet our ambition of wiping out this disease.

“Encouraging progress has been made recently in increasing uptake but we know there is much more to do.

“So if you’re eligible for a HPV vaccination or are the parent of a child who is eligible, but didn’t get the vaccine at school when they had the chance, I would urge you to come forward when your GP contacts you. Only a single dose is required and it could save you or your child’s life.”

Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We know that uptake of the HPV vaccination in young people has fallen significantly since the pandemic, leaving many many thousands across the country at greater risk of HPV-related cancers. This is a real concern as each HPV vaccine, now just a single dose offered in schools, gives a young person good protection against the devastating impact of these cancers, which includes cervical, genital, mouth and throat cancers. This new catch-up campaign is a really important opportunity for us to make sure that no teenage girl or boy, young woman or man is denied that protection.

“We’re calling on all parents to return their children’s HPV vaccination consent forms promptly. This simple action could protect your child from developing cancer in the future. For young adults up to age 25, who missed their school vaccinations, please speak to your GP about catch-up options. It’s never too late to get protected.”

Public Health and Prevention Minister Ashley Dalton said: “The HPV vaccine is our most powerful tool in our fight to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040. But we’ve got a long way to go. Thousands of young people are still unvaccinated and vulnerable to this disease – which is so easily prevented.

“If you missed your vaccination at school, it’s not too late. Don’t hesitate to make an appointment with your GP. One jab could save your life.”

The vaccine can also be given to those up to age 45 with immune-compromised conditions and men who have sex with other men.

The latest HPV vaccine, introduced in England in 2021, is proven to be even more effective – and in the long term is predicted to reduce cases of women’s cancer by 16% and HPV-attributable deaths by 9%, compared to the previous type.

Studies in England have shown that the HPV vaccine stops 90% of cervical cancer cases.

Last month the NHS rolled-out digital invitations and reminders for cervical screening via the NHS App, as part of a new ‘ping and book’ service.