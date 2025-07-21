Eric D. Garner Exposes the Deadly Impact of Unhealed Trauma in Breakout Novel Unholy Ties That Bind

Get Your Copy Now, Join the Conversation, and Get Ready for the Audiobook!

Eric D. Garner's Gripping Novel Exposes the Hidden Dangers of Unchecked Trauma in Real Life—and Why It’s Time to Wake Up

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where past pain often festers beneath the surface, Eric D. Garner ’s bold and blistering novel, Unholy Ties That Bind , is making a powerful return—and this time, it’s louder, deeper, and even more urgent. With the highly anticipated audiobook version releasing this winter on Audible, Garner is reigniting a national conversation about what happens when trauma goes unchecked—and the people it destroys along the way.Since its original release, Garner has sold thousands of signed copies of the book through his official website and events across the country. The novel is now earning critical attention for its raw realism and emotional intensity, recently breaking into Amazon’s Top 200, currently ranked #188 in the “Love Triangle Romance” Best Sellers category as of July 15, 2025.And while the title may hint at romance, what lies within is something far more gripping—and far more dangerous.A FICITONAL STORY ROOTED IN TRUTH, FUELED BY WITNESS-Unholy Ties That Bind tells the haunting story of Andrew Miles, a respected community leader who finds himself seduced by a force so dark, so cunning, that even his strength, success, and social status can’t save him. Though fictionalized, the story is based on true events Eric D. Garner personally witnessed in his lifetime.“This isn’t my story,” Garner explains, “but it could’ve been. It was someone close to me, someone strong, who fell victim to what they didn’t see coming. I watched it unfold. And I knew the world needed to hear it.”At the heart of the book is a chilling message: Unhealed trauma leaves you vulnerable, and what you don’t confront can—and often does—come back to destroy you.GARNER'S OWN JOURNEY: FROM PAIN TO PURPOSE-Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and raised in the Haughville projects of Indianapolis, Garner grew up surrounded by poverty, crime, and instability. His early life mirrored the very struggles his characters face—yet his journey took a turn few expected. Through perseverance and an unwavering commitment to change, he rose from the chaos to become an author, speaker, and community advocate.“My story is like Juice, Menace II Society, South Central, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’, but it’s also about rising,” says Garner. “I lived through the fire, and now I use my voice and my work to light the way for others still in it.”Today, Garner volunteers at shelters, supports youth mentorship, and leads outreach programs aimed at helping people break free from generational cycles of pain and self-destruction. The same themes of transformation, consequence, and accountability echo through every page of Unholy Ties That Bind.A WAKE-UP CALL DISGUISED as FICTION-Though marketed as a novel, Unholy Ties That Bind reads like a mirror to the soul of society—a warning about what happens when we ignore the signs, silence our pain, and pretend that strength alone will protect us.From the very first page, the reader is challenged with the idea that evil doesn’t always announce itself. Sometimes, it looks like love. Sometimes, it sounds like comfort. But underneath, it’s hunting your weakness.And the most chilling truth of all?“What you don’t know may just kill you.”As Andrew Miles spirals through lust, deception, and devastation, the reader is forced to confront their own blind spots. It’s uncomfortable, it’s raw—and it’s necessary.WHAT'S NEXT: AUDIBLE, BOOK CLUBS, and BEYOND-This winter, the story will take on a new life as it hits Audible in audiobook format, giving voice to a narrative that refuses to be ignored. With thousands already impacted by the paperback version, the audiobook will expand the reach to those who prefer to listen and feel every word.Whether you’re a counselor, an educator, a survivor, or just someone trying to make sense of the world—this is a book you can’t afford to overlook and a conversation you can't afford to ignore.AVAILABILITY and CONNECTION-Unholy Ties That Bind is available now in paperback on Amazon:Signed copies are available at:Follow Eric’s journey, stay updated on the Audible release, and be part of the ongoing conversation that could save lives—because in a world full of traps, awareness is survival.

Book Trailer - Unholy Ties That Bind

