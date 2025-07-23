H1 2025: Ennov accelerates growth, reimagines future for longstanding clients

Ennov scales AI in its unified GxP platform update, transitions a first InSight client to it, and delivers a seamless cloud migration for all InSight clients.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennov, the fast-rising unified GxP platform provider for Life Sciences, today unveiled key milestones reached in the first half of 2025.

Building on a strategy set over a year ago by its internal research lab, the company has significantly expanded the use of AI and NLP across its GxP platform—now active in Regulatory and Quality, with pilots launched in PV and Clinical domains.

Another significant milestone was achieved in the first quarter with the successful and timely completion of the Transition Services Agreement (TSA), which supported the transfer of operations following Ennov’s acquisition of Calyx ET’s business. A crucial part of this transition—the seamless relocation of customers, including several of the world’s Top 5 life sciences companies, to the Ennov Cloud—was executed flawlessly.

The strategy is already demonstrating its strength, with sales up by double digits compared to the same period last year. Longtime customers are securing their future with Ennov. One of the world’s top‑30 pharmaceutical companies—and a longstanding InSight client—has decisively switched all regulatory operations to the Ennov platform, supplanting the industry’s leading EDMS solution.

AI at Scale: From Vision to Execution

In the first quarter, Ennov released version 10.4 of its unified GxP platform, marking a significant step forward in the deployment of embedded AI and NLP technologies. This latest version extends intelligent automation to the Quality domain—particularly in user training—and to Regulatory processes, with a focus on eCTD management. Additionally, version 10.4 introduces new AI-powered use cases in the Pharmacovigilance and Clinical domains, further strengthening Ennov’s commitment to delivering tangible value across the GxP lifecycle.

Ennov is currently the only GxP platform to offer AI natively embedded into daily operations. Thanks to its unified architecture, AI is integrated at the core of the platform and seamlessly powers all solutions built on top of it.

On-Time TSA Completion with Calyx ET Reflects Seamless Integration and Operational Excellence

Following the acquisition of Calyx ET's division exactly one year ago, the Transition Service Agreement (TSA) was scheduled for completion by the end of Q1. Ennov is pleased to report that, despite its ambitious scope, this objective was not only met but also delivered ahead of schedule. The TSA encompassed several key areas, including the transition of internal IT systems and, most notably, the migration of all clients to Ennov's Cloud platform.

After nine months of intensive effort—totaling over 15,000 person-days—and alongside the migration of internal mailboxes, productivity tools, and devices, Ennov successfully executed for its clients the migration of 1,000 servers, the transfer of 1 PB of disk data, synchronization of over 40 TB with client systems, and the consolidation of 230 databases.

Meeting Client Expectations with Long-Term, Budget-Conscious Solutions

Following a 16% surge in Q1 order intake year-over-year, Ennov is confident that 2025 will sustain its five-year momentum. The overall Ennov business has achieved an average annual growth rate of 20% over the past five years, generating €58.4M in revenue in 2024.

This success reflects the market's growing demand for a unified, end-to-end GxP solution that is both more streamlined and cost-effective than those available in recent years.

Ennov presents a clear and reassuring long-term vision for InSight customers, formerly served by Calyx. In June 2025, Ennov celebrated a significant milestone: the first decision among these clients to migrate all their regulatory solutions—including registration tracking, publishing, and document management previously handled by Veeva—to the Ennov platform.

About Ennov

With over 25 years of innovation, Ennov delivers user-friendly, powerful software supporting the entire Life Sciences R&D continuum—Clinical, Regulatory, Quality, Pharmacovigilance, and Commercial functions. These diverse solutions are all built on a single, unified GxP compliance platform, sharing core components—such as document management, workflows, advanced data, analytics, and AI—to ensure seamless interoperability and eliminate silos.

Supported by a team of approximately 450 professionals across five countries on five continents, Ennov combines global reach with local expertise to serve its clients effectively. Our operational excellence is evident in our 98.5% on-time delivery rate, 96% maintenance renewal rate, and consistently high user adoption, all powered by the seamless, unified experience of our platform.

We proudly hold ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications and maintain a 100% customer audit success rate, reflecting our unwavering commitment to security and quality. Recognized by Gartner® across key domains—EDM, RIM, Pharmacovigilance, and eTMF—we stand as a global innovator.

