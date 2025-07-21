Wax Paper Global Debuts Sustainable Custom Paper Packaging Suite for U.S. Food & Retail Brands

Wax Paper Global empowers U.S. brands with premium, sustainable, fully customizable food-grade paper wraps with no minimums and free nationwide delivery.

Custom packaging used to be luxury reserved for big chains but we’re changing that, Our mission is to make sustainable, high-quality branded paper accessible to every food business regardless of size.” — CEO Wax Paper Global

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wax Paper Global , a pioneer in eco-friendly food-grade paper packaging, is making high-quality, custom printed food wraps and liners more accessible than ever to food service and retail businesses across the United States. With a proven commitment to customization, brand enhancement, and sustainability, Wax Paper Global empowers restaurants, delis, cafés, food trucks, national food chains, and other food service and retail businesses to elevate their brand presentation by upgrading from generic or single-use plastic packaging to eco-friendly, fully branded paper solutions without high costs or minimum orders.Despite over 80% of U.S. consumers stating that sustainable and branded packaging influences their purchasing decisions and shapes brand perception, many food service and retail businesses still rely on checkered or plain wraps and liners, aluminum foil, or single-use plastic packaging.In response to growing demand for sustainable, branded food packaging, Wax Paper Global offers a wide range of fully customizable food-grade branded paper products tailored to the evolving needs of food service and retail businesses.The company’s lineup includes:• Custom Greaseproof Paper• Custom Wax Paper• Custom Parchment Paper• Custom Kraft Paper• Custom Deli Sheets• Custom Sandwich Wraps• Custom Tissue Paper• Custom Butcher Paper• Custom Basket LinersEach product is available with application-specific features such as heat and grease resistance, freezer compatibility, and breathability, supporting a wide spectrum of food packaging requirements while maintaining alignment with environmental standards and regulatory compliance.Key Highlights:• Premium Quality & Safety: All papers comply with major food safety and sustainability standards, including FDA, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, FSC, Kosher, and Halal certifications.• Unlimited Customization: 1- or 2-color and full-color CMYK or Pantone (PMS) printing using high-quality offset, flexographic, and digital printing methods. Customization includes design, dimensions, logos, QR codes, patterns, and layouts, with no art plate charges.• Flexible Ordering: No minimum order quantities; order exactly what you need with free nationwide shipping across the United States.• Sustainability: Eco-friendly options are available across the product range, printed with water- or soy-based inks and made from responsibly sourced materials. Each item is designed to reduce single-use plastic waste while supporting recyclability, home compostability, and biodegradability.• Fast Turnaround & Design Support: Fast production timelines plus complimentary design assistance to help brands bring their vision to life. Free Samples Available: Try before you buy. Free samples are provided to help businesses evaluate material quality, print clarity, and product fit before placing an order.By blending brand identity with sustainable materials, Wax Paper Global equips businesses ranging from local cafés and food trucks to bakeries, retail stores, catering companies, and national food chains with the tools to stand out while reducing their environmental impact.From custom greaseproof paper and parchment paper to kraft paper and butcher paper, each product is carefully designed to withstand varying temperatures, resist grease and moisture seepage, and enhance the presentation of sandwiches, baked goods, and hot meals while also serving as a powerful branding tool for wrapping raw or smoked meats, gifts, and more.About Wax Paper GlobalWax Paper Global is a leading manufacturer and the wholesale supplier of eco-friendly, food-grade branded paper packaging solutions in USA. Specializing in fully customizable food wraps and liners, the company serves retail, catering and food service brands nationwide with a focus on sustainability, quality, and brand enhancement. All products comply with major food safety and environmental certifications, ensuring the highest standards for both businesses and consumers.Contact InformationCompany Name: Wax Paper GlobalEmail: sales@waxpaperglobal.comWebsite: https://waxpaperglobal.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/waxpaperglobal Instagram: https://instagram.com/waxpaperglobal Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/waxpaperglobal/

