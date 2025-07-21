The Role of Automation in Australia’s Wine Export Growth

AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Australia’s wine export industry is thriving, contributing significantly to the country’s $2.39 billion wine exports in 2024. According to Wine Australia, exports surged by 34% in value between January and September 2024, with shipment volumes climbing 7% to 643 million litres - the highest volume seen in years.Leading the charge, South Australia accounts for 52% of the nation’s wine production, followed by New South Wales (24%) and Victoria (15%). Last year alone, South Australia crushed 1.43 million tonnes of grapes, a 9% increase from 2023.Maintaining a competitive edge while meeting growing demand means embracing new solutions. As Darryl Blackeby, Regional Sales Manager for sensor technology leader ifm, explains: “Automation is the key to scaling up and staying ahead in such a dynamic industry.”Why Automation MattersWhile larger wineries are already adopting automation to meet rising demand, many smaller producers hesitate. Concerns about cost, downtime, and disruptions to their artisanal processes often hold them back.“There’s a misconception that automation takes away the craft of winemaking,” Darryl notes. “But the truth is, the right systems can enhance quality while addressing challenges like labor shortages and climate variability.”Automation, he says, helps wineries improve production monitoring, reduce waste and adapt to environmental changes - all while preserving the artistry behind winemaking.The ifm AdvantageFor over five decades, ifm has been a trusted automation partner to the global wine industry. From harvesting to bottling, their solutions support every stage of winemaking.“Our approach is tailored,” says Darryl. “Whether it’s a major winery or a small boutique producer, we offer cost-effective systems that are easy to deploy and deliver reliable results.”Here are two solutions that can make a big difference:1. Wine Ferment Monitoringifm’s PI sanitary pressure transmitter helps monitor tank levels, line pressure, and even pressurised tanks.“For smaller wineries, we offer the Mini Ferment system, which includes two pressure transmitters, a temperature transmitter, and a small display for real-time monitoring,” Darryl explains. “This system is perfect for testing on one fermenter, with the option to expand to multiple tanks later.”2. Temperature ControlTemperature consistency is critical in winemaking. Even slight fluctuations can affect quality and revenue.ifm’s CR1203 HMI system manages up to 24 tanks, allowing wineries to monitor and adjust temperature settings with ease. It also supports remote monitoring and integrates with cloud platforms for greater flexibility.“Our solutions are simple to use, built to last, and come with a five-year warranty,” adds Darryl.The Future of Automation in WineWith South Australia’s wine industry set to grow further in 2025, Darryl predicts a rise in automation adoption.“Many wineries already use ifm components, and as export demand increases, we expect more producers to scale up with automation,” he says. “Whether it’s a small upgrade or a complete system overhaul, our global experience ensures we can help local wineries stay competitive.”ifm offers local stockholding and support is available nationally.About the ifm group of companiesMeasuring, controlling and evaluating – when it comes to pioneering automation and digitalisation technology, the ifm group is the ideal partner. Since its foundation in 1969, ifm has developed, produced and sold sensors, controllers, software and systems for industrial automation and for SAP-based solutions for supply chain management and shop floor integration worldwide. As one of the pioneers of Industry 4.0, ifm develops and implements consistent solutions to digitalise the entire value chain “from sensor to ERP”.Today, the second-generation family-run ifm group has more than 8,750 employees and is one of the worldwide market leaders. The group combines the internationality and innovative strength of a growing group of companies with the flexibility and close customer contact of a medium-sized company.Website: https://www.ifm.com/au/en

