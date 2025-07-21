EasyHire Launches AI Interviewer That automates talent recruitment and Slashes Hiring Time by 70%

Cut hiring time by 70% with EasyHireApp Remove Hiring Bias by using EasyHireapp AI based hiring software

BUCURESTI, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where HR teams are under pressure to hire faster, cheaper, and more fairly, EasyHire has just dropped a game-changing solution: an AI-powered hiring platform that doesn’t just assist recruiters — it replaces them.

At the heart of EasyHire is a bold promise: cut your time-to-hire by up to 70% while improving candidate quality and diversity. How? By automating every part of the interview process — from resume screening to real-time AI interviews — without sacrificing fairness or control.

“Hiring is broken. Most tools just digitize the mess,” says Alejandro Peghin, founder of EasyHire. “We built EasyHire to actually solve the core problem: humans don’t have time to interview like they should — so we taught AI to do it for them.”

💡 What Makes EasyHire Different?

Unlike platforms that only help screen resumes or schedule interviews, EasyHire delivers a complete AI hiring workflow:

Automated resume parsing powered by GPT-4

Instant shortlist generation with scoring and matching

Interview scripts customized for each job and resume

AI avatars (powered by Heygen) that conduct interviews in real time

Structured scoring and bias reduction baked in

Full transcriptions and post-interview insights ready for hiring managers

The platform requires no technical setup. Users simply upload a job description and candidate resumes — the AI takes over from there.

⚙️ Human-Level Interviews — Without the Human Bottlenecks

EasyHire’s most unique feature is its real-time, voice-interactive interviews. Using Heygen avatars and OpenAI’s language models, the system conducts adaptive, conversational interviews with candidates.

The AI responds to answers, adjusts follow-ups, and collects transcripts — all while maintaining consistency, neutrality, and structure.

“It feels like hiring your best recruiter — one who never sleeps, never forgets a question, and doesn’t bring bias into the room,” says Sarah D., HR Manager at a mid-sized tech company that reduced hiring cycles from 28 days to just 9 using EasyHire.

📊 Proven Results From Real Teams

During internal trials with early customers, EasyHire showed dramatic improvements in efficiency and quality:

74% reduction in time-to-hire

70% reduction in manual screening hours

32% increase in shortlisted candidates from underrepresented groups

100% interview script consistency across departments

These aren't pilot numbers. These are production-level results, now being replicated across startups, agencies, and in-house talent teams.

🔌 Built to Plug Into Your Stack

EasyHire isn’t another silo. It integrates natively with:

Greenhouse (ATS)

Slack (team notifications & interview alerts)

Google Calendar and Calendly (scheduling)

Zapier (custom workflows and automations)

This means recruiting teams can keep their current stack — and just replace the slowest part of it: manual interviews.

🧠 Who Is EasyHire For?

HR Managers juggling multiple roles and departments

Startup Founders who need to scale fast with limited resources

Recruitment Agencies that want to deliver results faster than competitors

Freelance Recruiters who want to offer premium, AI-powered services to clients

Whether you’re screening 10 candidates a week or 500, EasyHire brings structure, speed, and intelligence to the hiring pipeline — without requiring more headcount.

🌐 Availability and Pricing

EasyHire is available now at https://easyhireapp.com.

Plans start at $49/month for solo recruiters, with custom pricing for teams and enterprise-level integrations.

A free trial is available — no credit card required.

🔥 About EasyHire

Founded in 2024 by Alejandro Peghin, EasyHire is on a mission to reinvent hiring through AI. The platform combines resume intelligence, adaptive interviews, and structured evaluation into a seamless flow that saves time, reduces bias, and helps companies hire better people — faster.

For more information, visit https://easyhireapp.com

