Servo Press Market to Grow from $667.8 Million in 2020 to $1,068.3 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8%

Servo Press Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The global servo press market , valued at $667.8 million in 2020, is projected to reach $1,068.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. Servo presses, equipped with high-performance servo motors, are advanced machines used in processes like forging, punching, molding, and metal forming. Unlike traditional hydraulic presses, servo presses offer higher slide rates, enhancing efficiency in manufacturing processes.Market DriversIndustrialization and Metal FormingThe surge in global industrialization has significantly increased the demand for metals, driving the adoption of servo presses in metal forming operations. These machines are critical in industries requiring precision and efficiency in shaping metal components, such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics.Automotive Industry GrowthStringent regulations on vehicle emissions have pushed the automotive industry toward producing lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles. Servo presses play a pivotal role in manufacturing lightweight components like door panels, dashboards, and other body parts, reducing overall vehicle weight. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is a major automotive hub. China leads as the world’s largest automotive market in both production and sales, while India’s vehicle ownership is expected to rise from 25 vehicles per thousand people in 2020 to approximately 150 by 2040.Electronics Industry ExpansionThe growing purchasing power of consumers has fueled demand for electronic products, boosting the need for servo presses in manufacturing facilities. In India, the appliance and consumer electronics market is projected to reach $21.28 billion by 2025, with the installed stock of room air conditioners expected to grow from 30 million units in 2017 to 124 million by 2030. This surge in production further drives the servo press market.Urbanization in Asia-PacificRapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, Mexico, and Bangladesh, driven by population growth and steady economic development, has spurred industrial sector growth. This trend is expected to increase the demand for servo presses, particularly in automotive and electronics manufacturing.Market ChallengesDespite its growth potential, the servo press market faces challenges. The high initial cost of new servo presses has led to increased adoption of second-hand units, which hampers market growth for new machines. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to manufacturers, affecting production costs and pricing strategies.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the servo press market, halting production due to global lockdowns. However, as vaccination efforts progressed and case numbers declined, servo press manufacturers began resuming full-scale operations by early 2022. To recover, companies focused on protecting their workforce, optimizing operations, and strengthening supply chains to adapt to new working conditions and respond to urgent demands.Market SegmentationThe servo press market is segmented by type, capacity, end-user industry, and region.By TypeScrew Type: Projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its precision and efficiency in various applications.Crank Type: Widely used in traditional manufacturing processes.By CapacityBelow 200T: Suitable for smaller-scale applications.200T–500T: Used in medium-scale manufacturing.Above 500T: Preferred for heavy-duty applications, such as large automotive components.By End-User IndustryAutomotive: Held the dominant market share in 2020, driven by the demand for lightweight components.Aerospace: Utilizes servo presses for precision manufacturing of aircraft components.Electrical & Electronics: Growing due to increased production of consumer electronics.Others: Includes industries like construction and general manufacturing.By RegionAsia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by rapid industrialization and automotive growth in China and India.North America: Includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with steady demand from automotive and aerospace sectors.Europe: Encompasses Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Europe, with a focus on advanced manufacturing.LAMEA: Covers Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with emerging opportunities in industrial development.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the servo press market include Amino Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corporation, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd., Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Nidec-Shimpo Corporation, Promess Incorporated, Schuler AG, SIMPAC Corp., and Tox Pressotechnik GmbH & Co. KG. These companies are focusing on innovation and global expansion to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2019, Hitachi Zosen Fukui opened a second machine plant to produce super-large press machines capable of processing up to 80 tonnes, aiming to boost productivity by 20%.Market Trends and InnovationsManufacturers are introducing advanced servo press models to cater to diverse applications and improve performance. The focus on efficient manufacturing processes and automation is driving the adoption of servo presses across industries. Companies are also expanding into new markets to meet growing demand, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where industrial and automotive sectors are thriving.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Key Benefits for StakeholdersComprehensive Market Analysis: The report offers in-depth insights into current and emerging trends, providing a clear understanding of market dynamics.Segment-Specific Insights: Detailed analysis of key market segments helps stakeholders identify growth opportunities.Competitive Outlook: Profiling of top players and their strategies offers a competitive perspective.Regional Opportunities: A thorough regional analysis highlights prevailing and emerging opportunities.Forecast Accuracy: The report includes reliable market forecasts from 2021 to 2030, aiding strategic decision-making.

