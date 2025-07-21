8billionideas expands to India with launch of exciting new operation in Bangalore

Kiranjit Singh Pannu, 8billionideas India, Managing Director

• Mission-driven education company 8billionideas aims to transform life skills learning in Indian schools

India’s bold vision to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2037 can only be realised if we nurture creativity, resilience, and real-world readiness in every learner - that's what we aim to do.” — David Harkin, CEO and Founder, 8billionideas

BANGALORE, INDIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8billionideas (see here), the award-winning education company that is reimagining the future of learning for hundreds of thousands of students around the world, has officially launched its new India operation, headquartered in Bangalore and led by renowned educator and former Indian Navy Commander, Kiranjit Singh Pannu.With an ambitious initial goal of collaborating with more than 25 installed beacon partner schools across India by April 2026, the move marks a significant milestone in 8billionideas’ global expansion – driven by rising demand for future-focused, life-ready education in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.Founded in the UK and now based in Dubai under the leadership of Founder and CEO, David Harkin, 8billionideas works with schools and education systems in 27 countries, helping 1,000,000 young people develop essential life skills in entrepreneurship, careers, wellbeing, and performance – collectively known as its Critical Curriculum.Woven into the eight foundational pillars of learning are three elements crucial to every aspect of learning in today’s ever-changing world: Technology, Sustainability, and Financial Literacy.“We believe every student on the planet should be equipped with the skills and belief to change the world,” said David Harkin. “India’s bold vision to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2037 can only be realised if we nurture creativity, resilience, and real-world readiness in every learner – and that’s exactly what 8billionideas is here to support. The young adults underpinning the Indian 2037 vision are aged 8-10 in Indian schools today.”India’s New Education Policy (NEP) has set ambitious goals for modernising education, calling for life skills and vocational learning to be embedded from age 3 to 18. Yet with over 1.5 million schools and 190,000 private schools in the top 10 GDP growth states, much of the sector remains focused on academic testing over holistic development.A recent survey suggests 65% of Indian parents are dissatisfied with the current system’s ability to prepare their children for life beyond exams.“Indian education is at a crossroads,” said Kiranjit Singh Pannu. “I’ve seen first-hand – as a school leader and a parent – the pressing need to equip our children with life skills, leadership, and purpose. That’s the mission I’m proud to lead across India with 8billionideas.”Pannu brings over 20 years’ experience in Indian private education, including leadership roles as CEO with VIBGYOR Group of Schools and Apeejay Group of Schools, and is recognised for his advocacy on student development and educational transformation.His Bangalore-based team will be supported by a dedicated Indian Business Development Manager, Ziyad Saudagar, alongside the CEO in Dubai, ensuring cross-market synergy and access to 8billionideas’ international expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.