Press Cleaners Enters Miami with Full Laundry & Dry Cleaning; Launches Specialized Airbnb Service Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Cleaners today announced its official expansion into the Miami metropolitan area, offering its full suite of premium pickup and delivery services. Simultaneously, the company is launching a specialized laundry service for Airbnb hosts, providing a convenient, professional solution for managing linens and towels across major U.S. cities, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Seattle, Chicago, Oklahoma City, and the new Miami market.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our full range of services to Florida. From families to local businesses, our goal is to provide the highest quality Miami Laundry and Miami Dry Cleaning services, giving people back their valuable time," said Nelson Tao, CEO at Press Cleaners. "At the same time, we're addressing a major need for short-term rental hosts. Our new airbnb laundry service helps hosts provide a 5-star, hotel-quality experience for their guests. By using our professional gentle ironers, they can almost double the lifespan of their sheets and towels, saving money while elevating their guest experience."

The new service for Airbnb hosts allows them to put their linen service on autopilot. Hosts can easily schedule, manage, and pay for pickups and deliveries through the Press Cleaners app, eliminating a major operational hassle and ensuring a consistent supply of fresh, clean linens for every guest. The service is designed for various rental types, from single apartments to entire homes.

This multi-city service launch addresses a growing need within the short-term rental market for reliable and high-quality solutions. As the industry becomes more competitive, providing hotel-quality amenities can significantly enhance guest satisfaction and reviews. Press Cleaners' solution aims to remove this operational burden from hosts, allowing them to focus on other aspects of their rental business.

Press Cleaners offers laundry and dry cleaning services across the nation and has been featured in publications such as CNBC and Wired.

About Press Cleaners

Founded to take the hassle out of laundry, Press Cleaners provides premium laundry and dry cleaning pickup and delivery services for residential and business customers. The company's mission is to give people more time to do what they love by making laundry day convenient and worry-free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.