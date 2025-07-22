Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach USD 59.8 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 10.97%– Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the Dairy Alternatives market by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for dairy alternatives is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period. As consumers increasingly shift toward plant-based diets and seek alternatives to traditional dairy products, the demand for dairy alternatives, including plant-based milk, cheeses, and yogurts, is on the rise. The Dairy Alternatives Market Size is projected to reach USD 59.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.97%. This growth is driven by factors such as rising health consciousness, dietary restrictions, and environmental concerns, as consumers seek more sustainable and healthier options.In addition to being a popular choice for individuals with lactose intolerance, dairy alternatives are increasingly being adopted by those with dairy allergies, vegans, and those looking to reduce their environmental footprint. The growing availability of dairy alternatives in supermarkets, alongside an expanding range of product offerings, is further fueling the market's expansion. As more consumers prioritize plant-based lifestyles, dairy alternatives are gaining mainstream acceptance, contributing to the market's positive growth trajectory.Key Trends in the Dairy Alternatives MarketRising Demand for Lactose-Free Products: As awareness of lactose intolerance grows, many consumers are opting for plant-based milks such as almond, soy, and oat milk as alternatives to traditional dairy milk, which eliminates digestive issues related to lactose.Growth of Plant-Based Diets and Veganism: The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and veganism is driving the adoption of dairy alternatives across various regions, as consumers look for dairy-free options that align with their lifestyle choices.Preference for Organic Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking dairy alternatives that are organic, driven by concerns about the health risks and environmental impact of synthetic chemicals and pesticides.Demand for Non-GMO Products: With rising awareness about genetically modified organisms (GMOs), many consumers are opting for non-GMO dairy alternatives, prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings to meet this demand.Regional Insights into the Dairy Alternatives MarketNorth AmericaAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the North America Dairy Alternatives Market is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2025 to USD 18.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.44% during 2025–2030. The market is growing rapidly, particularly in the United States and Canada. Rising awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets, along with an increasing number of lactose-intolerant individuals, is driving the demand for dairy alternatives in the region. The availability of various plant-based milk options, such as almond, oat, and coconut milk, is further fueling market growth. In addition, many major food and beverage companies in North America are expanding their product offerings to include dairy alternatives, thus broadening consumer choice.The North American market is expected to maintain a healthy growth rate, as more consumers opt for dairy-free products. The growing trend of veganism and sustainability concerns are also significant factors contributing to market expansion in the region.Read here to know more about the North American dairy alternatives market report EuropeAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe Dairy Alternatives Market is expected to grow from USD 10.84 billion in 2025 to USD 21.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.65% during 2025–2030. Europe is witnessing a strong demand for dairy alternatives, particularly in countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The European market is characterized by a high awareness of the environmental and health benefits of plant-based diets, leading to an increased consumption of dairy alternatives. Plant-based milk, such as soy and oat milk, is widely consumed, and the demand for dairy-free cheeses and yogurts is also growing. The presence of established brands and an increasing number of start-ups in the plant-based space is further boosting market growth.For more insights into the European dairy alternatives market, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/europe-dairy-alternatives-market?utm_source=einpr Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific dairy alternatives market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing popularity of plant-based milk and dairy products. In countries like China, Japan, and India, plant-based milk such as soy and almond milk has gained popularity as a substitute for traditional dairy products. The rise of lactose intolerance, particularly in East and Southeast Asia, has also contributed to the growing demand for dairy alternatives. Additionally, as more consumers in the region shift towards vegetarian and vegan diets, the market for dairy-free products is expanding.According to Mordor Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific Dairy Alternatives Market is projected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2025 to USD 17.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period (2025–2030), with increasing availability of plant-based dairy options contributing to the market's growth.For more insights regarding the Asia-Pacific dairy alternatives market report South AmericaIn South America, the demand for dairy alternatives is growing steadily, driven by health-conscious consumers who are increasingly adopting plant-based diets. In countries such as Brazil and Argentina, the awareness of lactose intolerance is rising, leading to a greater preference for plant-based milk options. As the dairy alternatives market continues to evolve in the region, there is a growing variety of products available, including dairy-free cheese and yogurt. According to Mordor Intelligence, the South American dairy alternatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.For more on the South American dairy alternatives market, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/south-america-dairy-alternatives-market?utm_source=einpr AfricaThe African dairy alternatives market is in the early stages of growth but shows significant potential, driven by increasing awareness of health and dietary restrictions such as lactose intolerance. While the adoption of dairy alternatives is still emerging in many African countries, the market is expected to expand as more consumers seek out plant-based products. The growing middle class and increasing interest in healthy and sustainable food choices will likely contribute to the future growth of dairy alternatives in the region. As per Mordor Intelligence, the Africa Dairy Alternatives Market is estimated at USD 488.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 688.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period (2025–2030).For more insights into the African dairy alternatives market, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/africa-dairy-alternatives-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global dairy alternatives market is set for continued growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier, plant-based products. With the market expected to reach USD 59.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.97%, dairy alternatives are gaining widespread acceptance across regions due to health benefits, dietary restrictions, and environmental considerations. The market is evolving, with increasing product variety and availability in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa, providing more options for health-conscious consumers.For more information, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dairy-alternatives-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

