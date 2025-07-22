Promo Direct Offers 10% OFF Across All Product Categories for First-Time Customers

We wanted to create a simple way for new customers to get started. This offer gives them an opportunity to explore our platform and see how promotional products can fit into their brand strategy.” — Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, a provider of customizable promotional products, has announced a new 10% discount for first-time customers, available sitewide. The initiative is designed to help businesses and organizations reduce marketing costs while exploring branded merchandise options for events, outreach, or customer engagement.

New visitors to the Promo Direct website are prompted to sign up with their email address to access the offer. After registering, a unique 10% discount code is sent via email and can be applied immediately at checkout. The offer applies across all product categories.

Selecting the right promotional products can be a challenge, especially for first-time buyers navigating different options and price points. This offer provides an easy entry point for new customers to explore the platform and find what suits their goals, without a large initial commitment.

Many new customers use their first order to test branded items for trade shows, employee welcome kits, or client giveaways. Promo Direct hopes this introductory offer encourages practical experimentation and builds lasting customer relationships.

“We wanted to create a simple, no-strings-attached way for new customers to get started,” said Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct. “This offer gives them an opportunity to explore our platform and see how promotional products can fit into their brand strategy.”

Promo Direct’s catalog includes a wide range of customizable items, from tote bags and drinkware to tech accessories and apparel. The company serves clients in education, healthcare, hospitality, and nonprofit sectors, among others.

This offer is available for a limited time and applies exclusively to first-time customers who complete the email sign-up on the Promo Direct website.

About Promo Direct

Founded in 1991, Promo Direct is a U.S.-based supplier of promotional products designed for business marketing, customer outreach, and event giveaways. The company offers thousands of customizable items and serves a broad range of industries with a focus on reliable service and timely delivery.

