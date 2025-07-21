Lakeith Kentrell Hudson Introduces Spiral Semantics: A Framework for Navigating Truth, Perception, and Duality

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer, strategist, and doctoral candidate Lakeith Kentrell Hudson has introduced a groundbreaking framework titled Spiral Semantics: A Philosophical Discovery, which examines how duality, meaning, and perception operate in spiraling, rather than linear, motion.Rooted in both academic study and real-world experience, Spiral Semantics proposes that truth, light, darkness, structure, and freedom are not opposites, but interdependent forces that define one another. The model has gained quiet traction online for its intuitive grasp of psychological, social, and spiritual patterns.Hudson is currently earning his Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with a financial concentration at Edgewood University. He holds eight college degrees, including an MBA, a bachelor’s degree, and six associate degrees.Spiral Semantics encourages readers to look beyond the illusion of opposites and instead study the pattern beneath the contrast.“Spiral Semantics invites the reader to stop choosing sides and start noticing the pattern beneath the contrast,” says Hudson. “Language isn't linear. Meaning isn’t fixed. And the truth? It’s probably sitting in the gray space between the words you thought couldn’t stand each other.”He continues:“Spiral Semantics teaches that opposites—light and dark, love and fear, truth and illusion—aren’t enemies. They’re co-dependent. Dressed differently. Looping around each other in patterns we mistake for contradictions.”Spiral Semantics: A Philosophical Discovery © 2025 is part of a larger body of work Hudson calls The Proof Book — a personal archive of experience-based insights, documented reversals, and decoded system setups he has survived and studied. These include financial traps, social manipulation patterns, and false narratives deployed by both individuals and institutions.His writing is available on Medium and Substack, and his official website provides resources for those interested in self-mastery, awareness, and navigating unseen psychological loops.About Lakeith Kentrell HudsonLakeith Kentrell Hudson is a writer, strategist, and doctoral student based in South Dakota. He is the creator of Spiral Semantics and author of The Proof Book, a collection of real-world philosophical and strategic insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.