Music Teacher and Musician Peter Lakes Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Lakes, celebrated music educator and contemporary musician, is making waves with his latest album, “One Release.” Combining his lifelong passion for music and dedication to education, Lakes offers a refreshing approach to contemporary music that is inspiring young musicians and adults through his passionate journey and music.

A Lifelong Passion for Music and Education

Peter Lakes’ odyssey begins in New England, where he spent his early years in Connecticut before relocating to Long Island. During middle school, Lakes discovered his potential as a music educator and performer, setting the stage for a career dedicated to nurturing the musical talents of others.

In high school, Lakes polished his skills by playing the organ at his local church in East Woodstock, Connecticut, while also leading the choir. His youth did not deter the church community, who entrusted him with significant musical responsibilities. These early experiences solidified his path in music and education.

Lakes pursued higher education at Vassar College and later earned his master’s degree from Columbia University. By the age of 22, he began teaching high school music, a role he has passionately fulfilled for over two decades. Teaching music has been more than just a job for Lakes; it has been a mission to open hearts and minds by fostering environments where students feel free to explore their voices and vulnerabilities.

As Lakes explains, “When I go to elementary school choir performances, every kid is singing it out, almost yelling. Yet, when the same kids get to middle school, suddenly they’re holding back. In high school, I have the opportunity to bring that confidence back by getting to know each student and teaching trust. While I am formally teaching voice, I am actually building a place where students feel they can be themselves and let their voices sing.”

A Contemporary Musician with Profound Impact

While Lakes is inspiring students to be their authentic selves, his journey as a contemporary musician is just as inspiring. By age 11, his early battles with piano practice morphed into a love for composing original music. This shift from learning Mozart and Beethoven to creating his own pieces marked a significant turning point. For Lakes, music is not just a cognitive endeavor; it flows intuitively, akin to giving birth.

His latest album, boasting 12 tracks—11 of which are newly composed since 2022—reflects his introspective and heartfelt approach to music. The album includes “Sweet Surrender,” a poignant piece symbolizing the acceptance of life’s challenges. With over 100,000 streams in the first week on Spotify, Lakes has found a resonant audience, predominantly over the age of 45, going against the grain of the platform’s demographics.

Personal Trials and Triumphs

Lakes’ personal life intertwines with his professional in profound ways. His marriage to Alyssa, a successful marketing professional, and their decision to have a child were significant life choices. However, facing Alyssa’s battle with cancer and her eventual passing in 2022 profoundly impacted Lakes, turning music into both a solace and an outlet.

The song “Original Sin,” featuring his son Abraham on harmony, illustrates the personal and familial connections intrinsic to Lakes’ music. His creative process often incorporates contributions from his father Carl, a poet, who provides lyrics for several songs, demonstrating the multi-generational bond over shared artistic endeavors.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Lakes’ influence extends beyond personal achievements to inspiring the next generation of musicians. His high school students have been integral to his creative process, participating in musical selections and gaining insight into the intricacies of music production and distribution. Through live polls and class engagements, Lakes has turned his music projects into educational experiences, underscoring his dedication to teaching that genuinely impacts his students.

“I hope my journey inspires some of you to be courageous to pursue your dreams,” Lakes recalls telling his students, offering mentoring and support for those looking to break into the music world. His invitation remains open for all students willing to take the step towards recording and distributing their music.

Looking Ahead

Peter Lakes is not seeking fame; his aspiration is to reach broader audiences and share the emotional depth of his songs. As he plans promotional efforts, he remains grounded in New England values, contemplating a billboard on the Mass Pike to connect with listeners through sincere, heartfelt music. His commitment to both music and education continues to uplift and inspire, promising future projects as Lakes develops new music and educational initiatives.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Peter Lakes in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 15th at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-music-teacher-and-musician/id1785721253?i=1000717648744

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-music-teacher-286394820/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1e2IvSTZEHn2PQB8kbRSeQ

For more information about Peter Lakes and to listen to his music, please visit https://peterlakes.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.