Coach and Consultant Catherine Oleksiw of Measured Transitions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Oleksiw, PhD is the founder of Measured Transitions, a coaching and consulting practice. Now when you really examine it, that name helps people understand just what she does, develops tools and systems that help organizations evaluate their goals and outcomes and then take steps to change the trajectory of success in this era of economic turmoil. Her business card says it all: Focus. Measure. Change. Her Ph.D. is in Educational Psychology: Measurement & Evaluation and is from Columbia University in New York City, but make no mistake, the analysis involved in what she does relates to organizational and program needs (not mental health)!

Catherine is a skilled educator, speaker, coach, and trainer with expertise in research, assessment, and evaluation and in building the capacity of clients to adapt and survive in any business climate. Sometimes it is a matter of documenting the success of a program funded by a state grant or reaching a competency goal of a federally funded program. The client might be a nonprofit, a government entity, or a school or university, or even a professional looking for assistance as they plan a move up the leadership chain.

As Catherine began training clients in the implementation and ongoing use of their programs and systems, she realized that she was coaching her clients, too, in cultivating an accountability mindset. To further develop her coaching skills, she studied at a coaching school accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). She has now held the ICF Professional Coach Certification for over ten years. In the next two installments of this series, she will be talking about how to evaluate and build capacity, as well as when it might be wise to consult a career coach.

“My work is always layered. With the same client, I might have one-on-one sessions with senior management, do group coaching with the work team, and engage top-level directors or the C-suite in leadership coaching. I support everyone in the organization in getting more comfortable with new systems and the related processes and procedures. I provide time and space for my client to acclimate to change and get comfortable with the inevitable speed bumps along the way to successful implementation.”

Catherine stresses that while she does a lot of assessment and measurements, she does not just hand over a report and leave. She stays very alive in the space and keeps the process going. She applies a mix of methods when measuring success including surveys, statistical analyses, and qualitative tools like focus groups and interviews.

Dr. O, as she is popularly known, takes a very thorough and disciplined approach to all that she undertakes. Her expertise and tools are useful when evaluating and developing capacity. In a turbulent economy, when jobs are being cut or consolidated, someone who understands how to play and build capacity can be a vital ally.

This is an excellent opportunity to listen to, and learn from, a subject matter expert in measurement and systems thinking that embraces the power of numbers within the context of the hopes and dreams of real people doing their best for the organization and themselves in the process. Catherine is that definitive authority and she has been published and appeared in media, such as Who’s Who with whom she received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In her series of radio interviews Catherine has proved to be an informative and engaging guest. She has addressed many topics related to the distinct aspects of her business and even discussed coaching before. This time, she is looking at coaching from a new lens.

As external influences continue to make an impact on companies, their resources, and their ability to thrive it is comforting to know such a resource exists. Dr. O addresses topics like how to ensure your teams can meet customer demands and when a coach might be useful in honing leadership skills and setting career goals.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Catherine Oleksiw in a multi-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday September 11th at 1pm Eastern and with Jim Masters on Thursday September 25th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-7-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-coach-and/id1785721253?i=1000726842739

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-7-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-coach-and-consultant-catherine-oleksiw-of-measured-transitions-294280360

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0B9pQEO9XudWgJ8nyMN4AY

For more Information about Catherine please visit www.measuredtransitions.com

