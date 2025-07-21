Budgety Launches Canada’s First AI Assistant for Personal Finance

Budgety launches Buddy AI

Budgety launched Buddy AI, Canada's first AI financial assistant. It's like if ChatGPT and Mint had a baby.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budgety, a Vancouver-based personal finance platform, has launched publicly across Canada after a six-month private beta. Its core feature, Buddy AI, is being introduced as Canada’s first conversational financial assistant built into a consumer budgeting app.

The assistant offers users a chat-based interface to understand their finances, spot spending trends, and receive personalised suggestions. Instead of static dashboards and manual entry, Buddy AI responds to real-time behaviour and aims to make money management more accessible for everyday users.

“People don’t need another budgeting app. They need someone in their corner,” said Chisom Ezeh, CEO and Co-founder of Budgety. “Buddy AI offers support and nudges that feel more human, without the complexity of financial jargon.”

More than 1,600 users participated in the platform’s beta phase. According to the company, participants responded positively to the app’s conversational format and found it more approachable than traditional finance tools. Users can securely connect to most Canadian banks, track transactions, and set financial goals directly in the app.

Budgety’s launch follows the closure of Mint, which left many Canadians searching for a new budgeting solution. The company is seen as a modern alternative to Mint that combines automation with guidance, and it has already drawn comparisons to some of the best budgeting apps currently available in Canada.

In addition to core budgeting and tracking features, the app includes access to Budgety Club — a hub for financial literacy content, resources, and peer support. The goal, according to the founders, is to help users build sustainable financial habits, not just monitor expenses.

"It’s not enough to just show people where their money is going. With Budgety Club, we’re focused on helping users understand why it’s happening and what they can do about it. Building sustainable financial habits takes support, education, and context,” said Chisom Ezeh.

Budgety is backed by a group of early-stage investors and advisors with experience in fintech and consumer technology. The app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

As more Canadians search for the best budgeting app to replace outdated tools, Budgety is aiming to meet that demand with a more adaptive, user-friendly approach grounded in intelligent financial insights.

About Budgety

Budgety is a modern money management platform built for people who want less judgment and more clarity. With tools like Buddy AI, dual-currency budgeting, and real-time insights, Budgety helps Canadians feel in control of their financial future.

For more information, visit www.mybudgety.com.

