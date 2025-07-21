Orchestra AI Launches Spyglasses: First Mid-Market Platform to Track AI Search Traffic

Syglasses AI Traffic Analytics View Spyglasses Logo With Dark Lettering

New platform addresses growing gap as 58% of consumers now use AI tools for product recommendations, while most businesses remain blind to AI-driven traffic

When AI assistants recommend products or services, that's a sales opportunity that most businesses can't see or measure. Spyglasses makes this invisible funnel visible.” — Jim Wrubel, CEO, Orchestra AI Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchestra AI, Inc. today announced the launch of Spyglasses , the first analytics platform designed specifically for mid-market businesses to track and optimize their visibility across AI search platforms. As consumer behavior rapidly shifts toward AI-first discovery, with AI search usage growing 37% while traditional search declines 11%, Spyglasses addresses a critical blind spot in business analytics by making AI agent traffic visible and measurable.The platform launches amid major industry developments highlighting the urgent need for AI Search Optimization. Cloudflare recently introduced an AI blocking initiative that prevents businesses from appearing in ChatGPT searches, while Wix announced a comprehensive suite of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) tools to help customers manage AI traffic visibility. These developments underscore the rapidly evolving landscape where businesses must adapt their digital strategy for AI-powered search or risk becoming invisible to consumers."We're witnessing the most significant shift in search behavior since Google's launch," said Jim Wrubel, CEO of Orchestra AI. "While enterprises have access to expensive AI SEO tools costing $4,000-$15,000 monthly, mid-market businesses have been left behind. Spyglasses changes that by providing affordable, comprehensive AI traffic analytics that shows not just when AI systems access your content, but whether those interactions drive actual human visitors to your site."Addressing the AI Search RevolutionResearch shows that 58% of consumers now use AI tools for product recommendations, up from 25% in 2023, while Gartner predicts 25% of search queries will shift to AI-driven interfaces by 2026. Despite this dramatic change, most analytics platforms cannot distinguish between human visitors and AI agents, creating a massive blind spot for businesses trying to understand their true market reach.Spyglasses solves this problem by detecting and categorizing AI agent traffic across major platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. The platform provides businesses with crucial metrics including AI conversion rates, brand mention frequency across AI responses, and visibility share compared to competitors."Traditional analytics show you what happens after someone reaches your website, but AI analytics show you what happens before customers even know your website exists," added Wrubel. "When AI assistants recommend products or services, that's a sales opportunity that most businesses can't see or measure. Spyglasses makes this invisible funnel visible."Enterprise-Grade Capabilities for Mid-Market BudgetsUnlike existing solutions that require enterprise-level investments, Spyglasses offers comprehensive AI Search Optimization capabilities at accessible pricing. The platform provides:* Real-time AI Agent Detection: Identifies visits from AI systems across all major platforms* AI Conversion Tracking: Measures how AI mentions translate to actual website traffic* Competitive AI Intelligence: Shows how often competitors appear in AI responses* Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Insights: Provides actionable recommendations for improving AI visibility* Multi-platform Integration: Works with WordPress, WebFlow, Shopify, Next.js, Ruby, Python, and moreThe platform's unique approach addresses the fundamental difference between traditional SEO and emerging AI SEO strategies. While traditional search optimization focuses on ranking for specific keywords, AI Search Optimization requires brands to optimize for natural language queries and conversational discovery patterns.Industry Recognition of AI Search ShiftThe launch comes as major technology companies acknowledge the permanence of the AI search trend. Wix's recent announcement of full Generative Engine Optimization support represents a significant validation of the market shift, providing tools to help businesses optimize for AI-powered search engines."We're excited to see companies like Wix recognizing this trend and providing tools to help businesses adapt," said Wrubel. "This industry-wide acknowledgment confirms what we've been saying: businesses face a choice to adapt to this new consumer behavior or risk becoming irrelevant. The companies that master AI Search Optimization now will have a significant competitive advantage."The urgency is underscored by controversial moves like Cloudflare's AI blocking initiative, which prevents businesses from appearing in ChatGPT searches entirely. Such developments highlight the need for sophisticated AI traffic management rather than blanket blocking approaches that could eliminate valuable discovery opportunities.Technical Innovation Meets Business ImpactSpyglasses utilizes advanced detection algorithms to identify AI agent traffic patterns while providing businesses with actionable insights about their AI search performance. The platform's analytics dashboard reveals which content AI systems access most frequently, how often brand mentions occur in AI responses, and whether AI-driven awareness translates to website visits and conversions.The solution addresses a critical gap identified in recent research showing that 97% of AI citations cannot be explained by traditional backlink metrics, indicating that Answer Engine Optimization requires fundamentally different strategies than traditional SEO.Availability and GrowthSpyglasses is immediately available for businesses seeking to understand and optimize their AI search presence. The platform supports major web development frameworks and content management systems, with Orchestra AI committed to adding support for additional platforms weekly based on customer demand.As AI-powered search continues its rapid growth trajectory, with ChatGPT receiving 3 billion monthly visits and AI search platforms showing 67% growth rates, businesses that fail to adapt their analytics and optimization strategies risk losing visibility in the primary channel where future customers will discover products and services.About Orchestra AI, Inc.Orchestra AI, Inc. develops advanced analytics solutions that help businesses navigate the AI-driven transformation of digital marketing and customer discovery. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company focuses on making enterprise-grade AI insights accessible to mid-market businesses. Learn more at https://orchestra-ai.com About SpyglassesSpyglasses is the first analytics platform designed specifically for mid-market businesses to track and optimize AI search visibility. The platform provides comprehensive insights into AI agent traffic, competitive positioning in AI responses, and optimization recommendations for Answer Engine Optimization. Learn more at https://www.spyglasses.io

