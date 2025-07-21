Little Rock Businesses Give $8-Thousand in Scholarship Money to Student Athletes

Rock City Running, a locally owned running store in Little Rock. Caden Calhoun, Rose Bud; Sawyer Copeland, Lincoln; Jennifer Guillot, Bryant; Ellie Taylor, Atkins

Students recognized from Northwest, North Central, and Central Arkansas

We are pleased to provide four scholarships this year, up from two. Ellie, Jennifer, Sawyer, and Caden are the total package. They are well deserving.” — Bill Torrey, Owner

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the Rock City Running and Kinco Constructors Student Athlete Scholarship, four students from around the state receive checks for $2,000 each. Atkins High School graduate Ellie Taylor, Bryant High School graduate Jennifer Gulliot, Lincoln High School graduate Sawyer Copeland, and Rosebud High School graduate Caden Calhoun, are the 2025 winners.The scholarship recognizes student athletes who exemplify leadership, sportsmanship and integrity. “We are pleased to provide four scholarships this year, up from two,” said Bill Torrey, owner of Rock City Running. “Ellie, Jennifer, Sawyer and Caden are the total package. They are well deserving." Torrey said.Kinco Constructors is a proud co-sponsor of the scholarship in its fifth year. “A lifelong runner myself, it was a natural choice to partner with Rock City Running” said William Fletcher, EVP/COO at Kinco Constructors. “Investing in a student’s education is fundamentally important to myself and both companies.”Additionally, the Little Rock Roadrunners Club and Manfred and Sheila Galatowitsch made significant contributions to the scholarship.Applicants were judged based on high school achievements in track, cross country and other extracurricular activities, grade point average, and their answer to an essay question. The four were selected out of more than 65 applicants statewide.###About Bill Torrey’s Rock City Running: Celebrating a decade of being in business, Rock City Running is family owned, serving customers in the running/walking community. RCR is Little Rock’s only local running store. Specializing in active and casual footwear, apparel and accessories for men and women. With a combined 73 years of knowledge, Rock City Running delivers a first-class shopping experience.About Kinco Constructors: Building excellence since 1973. Kinco Constructors exists to be the constructor of choice in our market, providing the most value for our clients, team members, and industry partners. We pride ourselves in being a builder’s first culture, having authentic and genuine team members and giving back to the community where we live and work.About the Little Rock Roadrunners: The Little Rock Roadrunners Club (LRRC) is a non-profit organization of runners and walkers of all ages and backgrounds who share a common interest in physical fitness and better health. LRRC seeks to promote these interests in the Little Rock community by holding regular meetings, training runs, and races.

