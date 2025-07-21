Battery Recycling & Solutions Provides Comprehensive Battery Recycling Services Throughout New Jersey

Battery Recycling Solutions

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery Recycling & Solutions, a trusted provider of safe and sustainable waste management, is proud to announce its full-service battery recycling program for businesses, municipalities, and residents throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region. Specializing in the collection, transport, and environmentally responsible processing of all major battery types, the company offers a reliable solution for organizations seeking compliance and peace of mind.A company representative explained that improper battery disposal can pose significant environmental hazards, including toxic leaks and fire risks. By offering a single, streamlined recycling service for multiple battery chemistries, Battery Recycling & Solutions ensures that businesses, contractors, schools, and government facilities can meet strict disposal regulations while reducing their environmental footprint.A Complete Solution for Every Battery TypeThe company’s services include the proper recycling of:Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Polymer Batteries – Common in electronics, power tools, e-bikes, and energy storage systems.Sealed Lead-Acid (SLA) Batteries – Often used in backup power supplies, emergency lighting, and medical equipment.Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) and Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) – Found in rechargeable electronics, cordless phones, and handheld devices.Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon Batteries – Everyday household and office batteries safely diverted from landfills.Specialized Industrial Batteries – Large-format units for telecom, automotive, and renewable energy industries.Key Program HighlightsCompliant Pickup Services – On-site collection and DOT-compliant transportation for bulk battery waste.Regulatory Assurance – Adherence to federal and state hazardous material regulations, complete with detailed recycling certificates.Custom Recycling Plans – Flexible options for one-time bulk pickups, recurring collection schedules, or integrated battery recycling programs.Environmentally Focused – Ensuring that metals, plastics, and reusable materials are recovered to reduce strain on natural resources.Supporting Businesses and CommunitiesBattery Recycling & Solutions has developed tailored programs for commercial customers across industries such as healthcare, education, retail, transportation, and manufacturing. By offering turnkey logistics and transparent documentation, the company simplifies compliance for organizations while promoting sustainability across local communities.“From small offices to large-scale industrial operations, we make battery recycling straightforward and cost-effective,” the spokesperson stated. “Our mission is to ensure that every battery is handled responsibly, keeping harmful materials out of the waste stream and supporting a cleaner future.”About Battery Recycling & SolutionsBased in Lakewood, NJ, Battery Recycling & Solutions specializes in the compliant recycling of all battery types for businesses, municipalities, and residents across the Northeast. With a focus on environmental protection, safety, and regulatory adherence, the company offers secure, efficient, and sustainable battery management services tailored to clients’ unique needs.

