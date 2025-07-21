Krank It Up! Announces Limited-Capacity Techno Experience in Goa This August

This isn’t a show for the masses. It’s a celebration for those who know, you won’t find it advertised on billboards. But it’s in every group chat with real taste.” — Local promoter from Goa

BANGALORE, INDIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global electronic music scene continues to be dominated by overproduced festivals and commercial lineups, a quieter revolution is brewing on the shores of Goa. Krank It Up!, a boutique techno gathering held at Aura, Anjuna Beach, is making waves—not with flashing lights or influencer endorsements, but with soul, substance, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity.Taking place from August 15 to 17, 2025, the event limits attendance to 1,000 people per night, fostering intimate connections, deeper vibes, and unparalleled sunrise techno sessions by the ocean. With no major sponsors and zero branding clutter, Krank It Up! strips things down to what really matters: the music, the atmosphere, and the people who get it.The recently announced Phase 1 lineup features a carefully curated blend of international and homegrown talent. Highlights include SHALL OCIN from Argentina, known for his immersive sonic journeys; Italy’s SIDERAL, a master of dreamy, groove-heavy sets; and ALMOST HUMAN, delivering raw, emotional live performances. They’re joined by a host of underground Indian talent including YOUNA, STOKED, GEEYO IBRA, and TECHPANDA X KENZANI, all chosen for their ability to create immersive musical narratives rather than viral moments.“This isn’t a show for the masses. It’s a celebration for those who know,” says a local promoter from Goa. “You won’t find it advertised on billboards. But it’s in every group chat with real taste.”Behind the scenes, the Krank team is keeping things personal and intentional. With growing demand, they’ve enhanced infrastructure, adding shuttle services, bar stations, and chillout zones, without compromising on vibe. Safety and comfort remain a priority, with hydration stations and well-trained coordinators on site throughout the event.Tickets are now live via the official Krank page on SortMyScene.com , with General Admission at ₹2,999 and VIP at ₹5,999. Prices increase by ₹500 on July 20, so early access is recommended.Whether you're a seasoned raver or a seeker of soulful soundscapes, Krank It Up! promises a 3-night escape unlike any other, rooted in rhythm, wrapped in nature, and free from the noise.For Enquiries:📲 WhatsApp: +91 93537 56313🎟 Official Tickets: SortMyScene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.