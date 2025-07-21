R2 Recycling Expands Battery Disposal Services to Silver Spring, MD and Washington, DC

R2 Recycling - Battery Recycling

Continuing to offer compliant battery disposal services for all organizations and businesses.

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2 Recycling, a nationwide electronics recycler known for its comprehensive waste‑management solutions, today announced the expansion of its commercial battery disposal services throughout Silver Spring, Maryland, and the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The move provides local businesses with a trusted partner for safely collecting, transporting, and processing batteries—helping organizations stay compliant with evolving environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals.“Businesses in and around the nation’s capital face strict requirements for handling spent batteries, but options for responsible disposal haven’t always kept pace,” said a spokesperson. “By establishing dedicated battery collection routes across Silver Spring and Washington, DC, we’re making it easier than ever for companies to protect the environment and their employees while keeping hazardous materials out of landfills.”Turnkey, Compliant Battery SolutionsR2 Recycling’s program accepts a wide spectrum of commercial batteries—including lithium‑ion, sealed lead‑acid, and nickel‑cadmium—commonly found in laptops, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), medical devices, electric scooters, and other equipment used by businesses every day. Key features include:Scheduled Pickups & Bulk Collection: Flexible pickup windows and on‑site consolidation boxes tailored to each facility’s volume and storage constraints.Regulatory Adherence: Strict handling protocols that meet or exceed federal and state guidelines for hazardous waste transport and processing.Certificates of Recycling: Each battery disposal project comes with a compliant certificate of recycling.Supporting Sustainability in the Capital Region“The Washington, DC area is an innovation hub, which means devices—and the batteries that power them—are replaced at a rapid pace,” noted the spokesperson. “Our expanded service ensures those batteries are recycled responsibly, recovering valuable materials and reducing the carbon footprint of local enterprises.”By closing the loop on battery waste, R2 Recycling helps companies:Minimize the risk of hazardous leaks, fires, and workplace liability.Demonstrate proactive environmental stewardship to customers and community stakeholders.Simplify compliance with federal and state regulations by working with a trusted and approved recycler.About R2 RecyclingR2 Recycling partners with corporations, government agencies, healthcare systems, schools, and small businesses to manage end‑of‑life electronics and batteries. The company provides secure data destruction, solar panel recycling and environmentally sound recycling services designed to keep hazardous materials out of the waste stream and conserve natural resources.

