Canadian AI Talent Recognized: Lindsey Casselman Named Finalist in Women in AI North America Awards

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey Casselman, Canadian educator and Co-Founder of Schoolio, has been named a finalist for AI Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2025 Women in AI North America Awards. This recognition highlights her leadership in building human-centered AI tools that make learning more accessible and personalized for families and educators.

Casselman serves as Schoolio’s Head of Learning and leads the company’s work in developing adaptive curriculum and practical AI supports. At a time when many traditional systems struggle to meet diverse student needs, Schoolio is creating a new way forward. The company focuses on giving parents and teachers the tools they need to design learning that fits the child, instead of forcing the child to fit the system.

“Being named a finalist means so much. Not just for me, but for the families and teachers we serve,” said Casselman. “AI in education should be about helping adults respond to kids with more clarity, not replacing the human connection. We’re building tools that do exactly that.”

Schoolio offers a full K to 8 curriculum paired with AI-driven planning, grading, and differentiation tools. Originally built for homeschoolers and microschools, the platform is also helping classroom teachers save time while better supporting individual learning needs.

The Schoolio model is built on flexibility. Educators and families can adapt lessons based on interest, pace, and support needs. Tools allow users to generate multiple versions of a task, personalize lesson plans in seconds, and track student growth over time. Schoolio’s grading assistant even mimics the teacher’s voice, helping reduce marking time while maintaining quality feedback.

Casselman’s work ensures that every feature is rooted in practical classroom and family experience. Rather than relying on generic automation, Schoolio uses AI to amplify what teachers and parents already do well. With guided prompts and customizable templates, users can create meaningful learning moments that reflect each child’s unique path.

The platform supports executive functioning, sensory needs, and emotional regulation. Educators can set preferences, save classroom profiles, and build routines that reflect the values of their learning space. From neurodivergent learners to advanced students, the tools adapt to fit real kids with real needs.

“Lindsey brings both the heart and clarity to everything we build,” said Sathish Bala, CEO and Co-Founder of Schoolio. “She understands how hard it is to meet every student where they are. Her vision helps us create tools that ease that burden while raising the bar.”

The Women in AI North America Awards, presented in partnership with Capgemini, celebrate women who are using artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges. Over 250 nominations were submitted, with finalists selected by a panel of 55 independent judges. Candidates were evaluated on leadership, innovation, global relevance, and commitment to social impact.

Schoolio’s nomination reflects the growing need for educational models that go beyond the traditional system. Casselman’s work shows what is possible when AI is used to serve teachers, parents, and students — not to replace them, but to lift them up.

The AI Entrepreneur of the Year category recognizes early-stage startup founders with resilience, creativity, and a strong vision for how AI can shape the future. Winners will be announced at the Women in AI Summit & Awards in Toronto later this month.

Schoolio Learning Corp. is a Canadian education technology company providing flexible, inclusive learning solutions for homeschoolers, microschools, and forward-thinking classrooms. Its K to 8 curriculum and AI-powered tools help educators and families build personalized learning around the student, not the system.

