Fiji Beachfront Freehold Land: 168 Acres in Prime Location Ideal for Luxury Tourism Now Available

1.3 kilometers of white sandy beach and offers the scale and setting to accommodate a luxury integrated resort destination unlike any other

168 acres of rare freehold beachfront land, now available . On Rovodrau Bay in the heart of the Pacific Harbour region with 1.3 kilometers of white sandy beach

These 168 acres of rare freehold parcel opens the door to creating an immersive resort that blends high-end hospitality with authentic Fijian charm.” — Arif Khan , Broker

PACIFIC HARBOUR, FIJI, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayshore Real Estate proudly unveils one of the most significant investment opportunities in the South Pacific—168 acres of rare freehold beachfront land, now available for acquisition. Positioned along the serene Rovodrau Bay in the heart of the Pacific Harbour region, this property boasts 1.3 kilometers of white sandy beach and offers the scale and setting to accommodate a luxury integrated resort destination unlike any other.Strategically nestled between the main Queens Road Highway and the turquoise waters of Rovodrau Bay, the estate spans a total of 187 acres, which includes an additional 19.76 acres of mangrove leasehold—an ideal canvas for sustainable, eco-conscious development. The flat, development-ready terrain allows for immediate progress with minimal site preparation, making it exceptionally appealing to developers seeking efficiency and scale.The property offers direct ocean access and close proximity to a variety of established tourism attractions and amenities. Potential uses for the estate include luxury beachfront resorts and hotels, private gated residential enclaves, convention centers, marine adventure parks, and boutique commercial hubs with premium shopping and dining experiences. This rare parcel opens the door to creating an immersive resort that blends high-end hospitality with authentic Fijian charm.Offering one of the last and largest freehold beachfront tracts in Fiji, the site provides seamless connectivity via highway frontage on Queens Road, while its 1.3 kilometers of beach frontage presents an unmatched vantage for oceanfront design. The inclusion of nearly 20 acres of mangrove leasehold presents an extraordinary opportunity for developers to incorporate sustainable, eco-tourism elements that appeal to environmentally conscious travelers.Located just 45 minutes from Suva’s Central Business District and only 1.5 kilometers from the town center of Pacific Harbour, the land is adjacent to established facilities such as the Pearl Resort and Pacific Harbour Marina. Residents and visitors will enjoy access to championship golf courses, world-class diving sites, and adrenaline-fueled adventure parks. Furthermore, current government incentives aimed at bolstering tourism and infrastructure make this the ideal time to invest.“This is a rare chance to secure a legacy asset in one of Fiji’s most sought-after locations,” says Arif Khan, Principal Broker at Bayshore Real Estate. “With its scale, accessibility, and natural beauty along Rovodrau Bay, this land is perfect for a transformative, high-end tourism development.”Serious investors are invited to express their interest, with a non-disclosure agreement required to access the full investment dossier.Contact:📞 Arif Khan – Principal Broker | +679 777 3312 | ✉️ arif@bayshorefiji.comLicensed Real Estate Agents – License No. 0166

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.