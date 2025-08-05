NEW BOOK LAUNCH - DEVILS IN OUR FOOD EDITION 2 RELEASED 1ST AUGUST
Synthetic additives used in many worldwide food and drinks are continually changing; this book helps you to stay ahead of the changes.
TESTIMONIALS:
‘Both my wife and I went through the book; it has answered many questions: it is an excellent read. Our son has some health conditions, and this has helped us to understand more about the food we eat. This has led us to make changes to our diet. Thank you.’
Richard Hart, Community Engagement Consultant, Job Find, Australia. Support the learning for the young: First Nation Community and different multicultural communities.
‘Great information about gut health, content-rich and valuable.’
Jane Brady, Dental health, health consultant, trainer/educator.
‘Useful and excellent information, absolutely valuable as a resource and easy to follow.’
Dr Natasha Pekar, GP, NSW, Australia
‘The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods, which contain synthetic chemicals, also contributes to adverse health…’
How2Books bases the information in this book on thoroughly researched information from reliable medical and food technologists and published, peer-reviewed papers. Our range of books published comes under the heading of Life Skills – life skills are skills built by publishing books with proactive information, introducing our readers to information before it is required. These are books for self-sustainability.
