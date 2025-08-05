NEW BOOK LAUNCH - DEVILS IN OUR FOOD EDITION 2 RELEASED 1ST AUGUST

ULTRA-PROCESSED FOOD & SOFT DRINK, INDUSTRIALLY MADE FOOD & SOFT DRINK POISONING OUR COMMUNITIES

Synthetic additives used in many worldwide food and drinks are continually changing; this book helps you to stay ahead of the changes.

‘The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods, which contain synthetic chemicals, contributes to adverse health.’ Health impacts & exposure to synthetic chemicals in food-Nature Medicine.” — Christine Thompson-Wells

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our manufactured, processed, and ultra-processed food and drink ingredients, including synthetic additives used in many worldwide food and drinks, are continually changing; this book helps you to stay ahead of the changes. A comprehensive study, by Christine Thompson-Wells, professional author and educator, has released her second edition of Devils In Our Food, which includes eight years of cross-referenced, medical and food research contained within 498 pages (91,000 words), including diagrams that make a complex and challenging subject easier to understand.TESTIMONIALS:‘Both my wife and I went through the book; it has answered many questions: it is an excellent read. Our son has some health conditions, and this has helped us to understand more about the food we eat. This has led us to make changes to our diet. Thank you.’Richard Hart, Community Engagement Consultant, Job Find, Australia. Support the learning for the young: First Nation Community and different multicultural communities.‘Great information about gut health, content-rich and valuable.’Jane Brady, Dental health, health consultant, trainer/educator.‘Useful and excellent information, absolutely valuable as a resource and easy to follow.’Dr Natasha Pekar, GP, NSW, Australia‘The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods, which contain synthetic chemicals, also contributes to adverse health…’How2Books bases the information in this book on thoroughly researched information from reliable medical and food technologists and published, peer-reviewed papers. Our range of books published comes under the heading of Life Skills – life skills are skills built by publishing books with proactive information, introducing our readers to information before it is required. These are books for self-sustainability.Available for interview:Christine Thompson-WellsAuthor (Life Skills Books), Professional Educator, and TeacherBA Dip of Teach Accredited CPD MACEAHow2BooksM: +61412390956E: sales@how2books.comlau

FOOD ADDITIVES UNKNOWN TO CONSUMERS...

