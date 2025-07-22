Pearly Baker’s Alehouse Launches Bold Revival—Now Hiring Bartenders to Join the Rebirth of an Easton Icon

BEHIND THE BAR

Help Ignite the Revival at Pearly Baker’s Alehouse

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beloved Easton institution is getting a fiery new chapter, and the team behind its comeback is calling all bartenders ready to pour into something bigger.

Pearly Baker’s Alehouse, a downtown landmark, is being reborn under the dynamic ownership of the Simonetta Brothers—the entrepreneurial force behind Mother’s Bar, Simonetta’s Brick Oven Pizza Bus, and Pier21 Realty. With a legacy of bold moves and high-energy hospitality, the Simonettas are breathing new life into Pearly’s—and they’re looking for standout talent to help lead the charge.

Now hiring full-time and part-time bartenders, Pearly’s is assembling a next-level bar team that can match the energy of its new era: high-volume nights, elevated service, and unforgettable experiences.

Ideal candidates bring:

- Proven experience in fast-paced bar environments

- A passion for mixology, ice-cold beer, and great conversation

- Knowledge of drink trends, classic recipes, and operational best practices

- Personality, professionalism, and a drive to deliver exceptional service

- A team-first attitude and the hustle to shine when it counts

This is more than a job—it’s a front-row seat to a revival. Bartenders will work closely with ownership to craft the new bar menu, curate the atmosphere, and help shape Pearly’s into Easton’s nightlife destination once again.

What’s on tap for you:

- A chance to be part of Easton history

- Real opportunities for growth and leadership

- Direct collaboration with owners who understand the business

- A dynamic, high-energy environment with a loyal and growing customer base

Interested applicants are invited to schedule an initial Zoom meeting directly with the Simonetta Brothers to explore the opportunity further.

Schedule your call at: www.PhilipSimonetta.com

