Quinn Loggins Releases Heartfelt Tribute “One Year Down” Honoring His Late Father

Some songs are written for the world. This one was written for just one man—and anyone who’s ever missed their lost loved ones.” — Quinn Loggins

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 -- Nashville singer-songwriter Quinn Loggins releases his most personal song to date, "One Year Down", a moving tribute to his father, legendary songwriter Dave Loggins, who passed away on July 10, 2024."This song is a tribute to my father," Quinn shares. "He passed away one year ago this July 10."The track—equal parts elegy and embrace—chronicles the weight of grief and the healing power of memory. The emotional centerpiece of the song comes at its close, where a real voicemail from Quinn's father plays, recorded years ago on his birthday while Quinn was returning home from a writing trip in Sweden."I was recently driving when my Apple Music shuffled to a voicemail I had saved of my father," Quinn recalls. "It was from my birthday a few years back when I was flying home from working in Sweden. The voicemail started with my father saying, 'This is weird because I don't know where you are.' It hit me like he was talking to me from heaven, and I pulled off to the side of the road, wiped the tears away and wrote this song.""One Year Down" captures the essence of Quinn's signature style—honest, heartfelt, and lyrically rich—with a production that allows the raw emotion of the moment to shine. The track is available now on all streaming platforms.Quinn Loggins, son of Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Dave Loggins ("Please Come to Boston"), has carved a name of his own in the Nashville music scene, writing for artists across genres and landing numerous television placements. But with "One Year Down", he steps into the spotlight with a story only he could tell.

