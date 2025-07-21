Flowstate Automate Launches AI Phone Operations System with MCP Agent Technology

Flowstate Automate Logo

Industry-First Multi-Department AI Phone System Designed to Manage Staff Phone Responsibilities, Allowing Teams to Focus on Core Business Activities

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flowstate Automate , a developer of artificial intelligence automation solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Phone Operations System. This technology utilizes Model Context Protocol (MCP) AI agents and artificial general intelligence (AGI) capabilities to manage phone-based tasks, aiming to free up time for teams to focus on other responsibilities.The Flowstate AI Phone Operations System aims to optimize business productivity by managing phone responsibilities that traditionally consume staff time and resources. This AI solution is designed to handle various phone interactions, including sales calls, customer inquiries, technical support, appointment bookings, and product information.Addressing Phone Interruptions to Enhance Staff Productivity"We've created a solution for businesses managing a high volume of phone calls that can pull staff away from their core responsibilities," said Shae Hogan, CCO at Flowstate Automate. "Our AI Phone Operations System is designed to manage phone tasks, from complex sales conversations to technical support queries. This is intended to enable team members to focus on strategic work, innovation, and activities that grow their business, rather than being constantly interrupted by phone calls".The Flowstate AI Phone Operations System is designed to manage phone-based responsibilities, offering:● Complete Phone Task Automation: Phone responsibilities, including sales calls, customer service, technical support, appointment booking, and product inquiries, are managed by AI.● Staff Focus: Team members can focus on strategic planning, product development, and core business growth activities.● Concurrent Handling: The system can manage hundreds of simultaneous calls.● Intelligent Expertise Transfer: The system allows for handoffs between specialized AI agents based on call complexity and requirements.● Comprehensive Business Knowledge: AI agents are designed to be trained on operational procedures, product specifications, and company knowledge bases.● Minimized Staff Interruption: The system aims to reduce interruptions for staff working on critical projects due to routine phone calls.● 24/7 Phone Coverage: The system provides round-the-clock phone handling.Powered by AI TechnologyThe platform utilizes Model Context Protocol (MCP) agents, which represent an AI agent architecture. This technology enables the system to maintain context across multi-step interactions and coordinate between different business functions and external systems."We are observing the development of artificial general intelligence in phone operations," continued Shae Hogan. "Our MCP-powered system is designed to handle conversations with expertise, without drawing staff away from strategic work. Teams can focus on innovation, planning, and high-value activities instead of being constantly interrupted by phone calls".Comprehensive Phone Operation Coverage with Expert-Level KnowledgeThe Flowstate AI Phone Operations System is designed to cover phone-based tasks that require staff attention. The system deploys specialized AI agents for different call types, such as sales agents with product knowledge, technical support agents with troubleshooting expertise, and service agents with access to customer information. Phone interactions can be managed with knowledge and professionalism, allowing teams to maintain focus on strategic initiatives and core business development.Enhancing Team Productivity by Managing Phone DisruptionsThe Flowstate system aims to ensure staff can maintain focus on high-value work while phone interactions are managed. With concurrent call handling and specialized knowledge deployment, customers can receive responses while teams focus on strategic projects, product development, and core business growth initiatives. The system manages complex phone conversations, transfers between expertise areas, and handles follow-up communications without staff involvement, aiming to optimize productivity across the organization.About Flowstate AutomateFlowstate Automate develops AI-powered business automation solutions, utilizing advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company's mission is to provide businesses with intelligent automation tools designed to enhance productivity, improve customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit https://flowstateautomate.net Additional Resources:● Product demonstration videos● Technical specifications● Integration compatibility guide● Customer case studiesFlowstate Automate and the Flowstate logo are trademarks of Flowstate Automate. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.