Print Is Not Dead’ Comic Anthology Launches on Kickstarter with 20+ Indie Artists

A retro-inspired comic collection of full-length shorts and one-page comics redefines the joy of discovery in print.

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Print Is Not Dead, a new 120-page comic anthology from writer Elijah Joseph and over 20 artists, is now live on Kickstarter. The book blends full-length short comics with punchy one-pagers for a genre-bending experience that’s nostalgic, modern, and packed with surprises.“If you’re old enough to remember channel surfing, this book recreates that feeling of stumbling onto something you didn’t know you were going to love,” says Joseph. “Or, as I explain it to my brother, it’s like doomscrolling on TikTok—but actually fun.”The anthology includes:5 full-length short stories (from vampire prom protectors to soul-selling trolls) 15+ one-page comics with bold visuals and quick twists 3 unique cover options Reward tiers ranging from affordable prints to custom comic cameos“Yes, this is a retro-nostalgic project, ” Joseph adds. “But Print Is Not Dead is also about showing the world that even in a digital age, there’s something irreplaceable about print. And it’s about celebrating independent creators.”Though this is Elijah’s first Kickstarter, over 90% of the anthology is complete, with fulfillmentplanned in time for the 2025 holiday season.Kickstarter Highlights:$22 – Print Edition$120 – Mystery Box + Print Edition$600 – Get Drawn Into a Comic (Limited!)$1,500 – Custom Cover Featuring You (Limited!)$5,000 – Collector's Edition Hand-Delivered + Lunch with Elijah(Limited!)Learn More:Press Contact:Elijah Joseph Email: contact@heyycomics.com Website: https://heyycomics.com

