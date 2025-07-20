CTO G. Vimal Kumar of Cyber Privilege Honored for Advancing Cyber Forensics and Digital Evidence in India

Cyber Privilege – Leading Digital Forensic Services Provider in India G Vimal Kumar, CTO of Cyber Privilege, recognized in India’s cyber forensic field G Vimal Kumar, Cyber Privilege CTO, attends INTERPOL New Tech Forum on Law Enforcement in Web 4.0

Cyber Privilege announces growth in cyber forensic services; CTO G Vimal Kumar recognized for leadership in cybersecurity and digital justice

Cyber forensics is more than digital traces—it’s about protecting truth and ensuring access to justice in the digital era.” — G Vimal Kumar, CTO, Cyber Privilege

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Privilege Recognized as Emerging Leader in India’s Cyber Forensics Landscape applauded G Vimal Kumar, CTO, for contributions to cybersecurity and digital evidence awarenessCyber Privilege, a private cyber forensic and investigative organization based in India, has gained national attention for its consistent efforts in supporting law enforcement, courts, and individuals in tackling the growing challenge of cybercrime.With increasing digital dependency across India’s population, the demand for court-admissible digital evidence and timely forensic intervention has surged. Cyber Privilege has positioned itself as a leading private entity that offers specialized cyber forensic services tailored to both public and institutional needs.At the helm of the company’s technical leadership is G Vimal Kumar, the Chief Technology Officer, who has been recognized in multiple national forums for his ongoing contributions to cybercrime investigation, digital evidence integrity, and forensic training in India. His leadership has helped shape the firm’s expertise in areas such as mobile forensics, WhatsApp chat verification, cryptocurrency fraud analysis, and remote access tool investigation.“We are committed to delivering ethical, evidence-based forensic services that serve the justice system and protect citizens,” said G Vimal Kumar. “Cyber justice should not be limited by access, region, or status—it must be inclusive and technically sound.”Cyber Privilege is currently operating across all districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with nationwide service capabilities. The company specializes in generating Section 65B-compliant digital evidence certificates, a legal requirement for electronic evidence to be admissible in Indian courts. It also supports private individuals, corporates, and legal professionals in gathering, preserving, and analyzing digital data with integrity.The organization’s flagship training program, the Certified Cyber Forensic Expert & Analyst (CCFEA) , is regarded as one of India’s most practical certification courses in cyber forensics. It has been instrumental in training hundreds of analysts, law students, and IT professionals in real-world digital investigation techniques.In addition to technical services, Cyber Privilege also runs public interest initiatives, including:A 365-day Cyber Volunteer Program, where trained individuals assist in cybercrime awareness and investigations.Free forensic assistance to women and child victims of cybercrimes such as sextortion, impersonation, and online harassment.Internship opportunities and hands-on mentorship for law, criminology, and IT students across India.Cyber Privilege’s commitment to digital justice was further reflected through its presence in the 8th INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting 2023 and the CyberDSA Malaysia 2023, where it contributed to global discussions on emerging threats and forensic solutions.The company is also known for its readiness in handling emergency response requests related to digital fraud, data theft, cyberstalking, and corporate breach incidents—thanks to its 24/7 high-alert cyber emergency response team.With ISO-certified procedures and tools, Cyber Privilege ensures that all collected evidence stands up to scrutiny in judicial processes, regulatory bodies, and arbitration forums.As cybercrime grows in scale and sophistication across India, organizations like Cyber Privilege play an essential role in bridging the gap between technology, law, and victim support.About Cyber PrivilegeCyber Privilege is a Hyderabad-based cyber forensic investigation company that provides digital evidence analysis, certified forensic reporting, cybercrime victim support, and training across India. It collaborates with law enforcement, government agencies, private litigants, and corporates, delivering justice-focused, court-compliant forensic solutions.

Cyber Privilege at INTERPOL Forum | G Vimal Kumar on Digital Forensics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.