OtterText Adds Email to All Plans, Saving Businesses Up to 50% Without Raising Prices

We gave our clients more tools without raising prices—this is how software companies should treat their customers.” — Ben Nelson, CEO, Otter Technologies

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold industry move, Otter Technologies has announced that all OtterText clients now have access to built-in email marketing —without a single price increase. While competitors like MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, Klaviyo, and Constant Contact continue to raise rates or hide features behind paywalls, OtterText is giving its customers more value—at no extra charge.Every OtterText plan now includes free monthly email sending, starting with 2,500 emails on entry-level plans and scaling up to 20,000 emails per month on Pro plans. For clients who want to send more, the platform offers low send rates that still beat nearly every competitor in the industry.“We didn’t raise prices. We didn’t bundle it as an expensive add-on. We just gave our clients what they needed—more tools, more savings, and more growth,” said Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies. “This is how software companies should treat their customers.”One Platform. All the Tools.OtterText is helping businesses simplify and consolidate their marketing tools into one integrated platform. Clients now use OtterText to manage email and SMS marketing, smart automations triggered by time, behavior, or purchases, review requests after checkout or appointments, loyalty and rewards programs, digital waivers and forms (via OtterWaiver), and real-time analytics across all communication channels.And it all works seamlessly—without switching tabs, paying for extra tools, or juggling multiple logins.Businesses Are Making the SwitchSince the rollout of built-in email, OtterText has seen a surge in clients migrating from ActiveCampaign, MailChimp, and Klaviyo. By switching, businesses report saving 30% to 50% monthly, while also increasing performance thanks to OtterText’s built-in automations and responsive U.S.-based support.“It’s not just the savings,” said one customer in the outdoor sports retail space. “It’s the peace of mind knowing everything works together—and we’re finally working with a platform that understands our business.”OtterText is used across a wide variety of industries, including retail, e-commerce , events, and shooting sports. The platform is known for its flexible messaging tools and industry-compliant approach to customer communications.No Hidden Fees. Just Growth.In an era where tech companies are squeezing their users for every dollar, OtterText’s decision to add email without raising prices is unprecedented.Entry Plans now include 2,500 emails per month. Pro Plans include 20,000 emails per month. Additional emails are billed at ultra-low market rates. No paywalls or add-ons—just included tools.This update positions OtterText as one of the most affordable and powerful all-in-one marketing platforms on the market, particularly for businesses that rely on both email and SMS to reach customers.About Otter TechnologiesOtter Technologies is the parent company behind OtterText and OtterWaiver, two fast-growing software platforms used by retailers, training centers, outdoor businesses, and shooting sports organizations. From messaging and email marketing to digital waivers and customer engagement, Otter Technologies helps businesses grow with modern tools and real support.To learn more, visit www.ottertext.com

