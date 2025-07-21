Houzeo's New App Feature, 'Smart Map-Based Filters' Transforms Idaho Home Searches

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Idaho!

Houzeo stops buyers from scrolling through endless listings with its new and advanced home search tool, Intuitive Filters, now available on its mobile app.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, is reshaping homebuying in Idaho with its latest game-changing feature, Intuitive Filters. This feature is perfect for those who know what property they are looking for and want to do it from the comfort of their home.Rather than sitting and scrolling through numerous properties across the state, buyers can use Intuitive Filters to target their specific homebuying needs. With filters like No HOA, Price Cuts, Hot, New, and many more, buyers can view the best properties in Idaho real estate market that match their preferences.Key Benefits for Users:1. Tap-to-Go: Buyers can click on preset filters to instantly get a tailored view of homes fitting their choice, whether that's a two bed condo in Boise housing market or a tiny mobile home in the mountains somewhere.2. Multi-Filter Focus: By selecting 2 or more filters at a time, buyers can truly enjoy freedom of choice. They can explore popular Idaho homes for sale with price cuts and no HOA fees.3. Hot Homes: House hunters will get instant access to trending properties in Idaho, based on the number of views, showings, and buying offers.4. Local Listings: Buyers are a click away from their dream homes, whether it’s a gorgeous waterfront property in Twin Falls, a rustic ranch-style home in Pocatello, or cozy single-family homes for sale in Rexburg Backed by powerful technology and a user-first approach, Houzeo’s Intuitive Filters feature provides homebuyers with location-based information in a single click. Buyers also get to beat the competition with the help of New Listings filter that highlight properties listed in the last 72 hours.Houzeo has over 2.7 million listings active across the nation, with thousands in Idaho, and buyers have access to a large database of homes on Houzeo, one of the best home search sites this summer. Apart from exploring properties, buyers can also share and save their favorites, contact agents, book showings, and make offers, all from one of the best home buying apps in 2025, Houzeo.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

