Houzeo Identifies Kansas City’s Top Neighborhoods to Live in 2026 Through Market Data

The latest rankings spotlight livability, housing costs, and local market forces shaping where buyers choose to live in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has launched its new Best Places in Kansas City to Live Rankings for 2026. It offers buyers a data-driven view of the best neighborhoods in Kansas City . The newly released page evaluates the city’s most desirable neighborhoods using housing prices, rental trends, and local demand indicators.These rankings draw from key housing and economic indicators such as median home values, rental costs, inventory levels, and overall livability. Employment trends are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while cost-of-living data comes from C2ER. Housing and income insights are backed by Houzeo and the U.S. Census Bureau. Together, these metrics identify the best neighborhoods in Kansas City based on real market performance and everyday living conditions.Ranked among Kansas City’s most desirable neighborhoods, Parkville offers a mix of historic charm and scenic riverside living. With a median home price around $619K and average rent near $1,059, homes for sale in Parkville, MO continue to attract buyers seeking a quieter, community-driven lifestyle.According to Houzeo’s list, Roeland Park, Overland Park, and Westport emerge as other high-performing neighborhoods. Roeland Park offers homes at a median price of $375,000, making it attractive for first-time buyers. Overland Park, with a median price of $437,750, stands out for its strong job market and corporate presence. Meanwhile, Westport, priced at $252,000, highlights the diversity of Kansas City’s housing landscape.Liberty, another well-known neighborhood in Kansas City, offers a compelling mix of historic charm and modern convenience. It’s centered around its lively downtown square and community events like the Liberty Fall Festival. With access to expansive parks such as Stocksdale Park and relatively affordable, larger homes, it appeals to growing families. Buyers seeking more space, a strong sense of community, and better value are increasingly exploring homes for sale in Liberty, MO The data further shows how neighborhoods cater to different lifestyle needs. For families, Brookside, Prairie Village, and Liberty stand out due to walkability, strong schools, and access to parks and community amenities. Young professionals are more likely to choose Crossroads, River Market, and Quality Hill for their nightlife and proximity to entertainment hubs. Retirees, on the other hand, often prefer quieter areas like Briarcliff, Lea Manor, and Mission Lake for their peaceful environment and long-term livability.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the house-hunting journey of home buyers. By combining real-time listings with neighborhood-level insights, Houzeo helps buyers move beyond price comparisons and choose the right place to live in Kansas City with confidence.

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