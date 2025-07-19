AMCD Condemns Massacre of the Druze in Syria

Druze Communities in Lebaon, Syria, Jordan, Israel

Druze in the diaspora, in the name of moral duty and living conscience, demonstrate and convey our voices and peaceful protests in front of the embassies of influential countries to stop the massacres” — Sheikh Abou Youssef Amin Al-Sayegh, Druze leader in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy unequivocally condemns the wanton slaughter of innocent Druze, Christian, and moderate Sunni civilians by jihad forces in Syria. It has been reported that between 250 and 600 people were killed over the last few days by Syrian Armed Forces and the General Security Service (along with local Bedouins) in the traditional Druze area of Suwayda and southern Damascus suburbs. This is a repeat of the massacre of Alawites which took place in March, but on an even larger scale.

The interim President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has deep ties with jihad militia groups including al-Qaeda, has done nothing to stop the violence, and instead has condemned Israel for its efforts to stop the bloodshed and protect the Druze by carrying out airstrikes on government forces – forces supposedly under his control.

AMCD senior advisor, Dr. Walid Phares stated in an X post: "The crimes against humanity committed by the ruling jihadists in Syria should prompt the United States to freeze its relations with the Damascus regime and begin planning measures to protect minorities — including Druze, Christians, Alawites, Kurds, and liberal Sunnis."

Father Toni Butros, representative of the Greek Catholic Church in Sweida, issued the following statement: “We have not left our homeland—we are staying here in Sweida. As Christians and Greek Catholics, we stand in full solidarity with our Druze brothers and sisters as they face these horrific terrorist attacks.”

The high spiritual leader of the Druze in Lebanon, Sheikh Abou Youssef Amin Al-Sayegh, "Calls upon all Druze in the diaspora, in the name of moral duty and living conscience, to demonstrate and convey our voices and peaceful protests in front of the embassies of influential countries to stop the massacres immediately that the Druze are facing in Syria, which are not a conflict but rather an attempt to Genocide the Druze in As-Suwayda Syria."

AMCD calls on Muhammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, to intervene. The massacre of minorities in Syria must end!

