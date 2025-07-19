Submit Release
Your chance to contribute to the RCP governance review

Following the commissioning of an external governance review by the RCP board of trustees, views are being sought on the college’s governance from a wide cross-section of interested parties.

The review, which is being carried out by GGI Development and Research (GGI), will focus on the effectiveness of the trustee board, its relationship and interactions  with RCP council, culture and conduct, governance structures, decision-making and oversight and strategic alignment of the board and council.

Throughout July and August 2025, the following key groups will be sent invitations to contribute online in interviews, focus and group meetings or through a survey:

Group

Engagement type

RCP trustees and senior officers

Interviews

Elected councillors

Focus group and survey

Censors

Focus group and survey

Medical specialist societies and faculties (on Council)

Focus group and survey

Committees (new consultants, resident doctors, SAS doctors)

Focus group and survey

Patient Carer Network (Council attendees)

Group interview and survey

Regional advisers (Council attendees)

Group interview and survey

College officers

Survey

Fellowship

Survey

Staff

Survey

Executive directors and governance staff

Interviews

 

Purpose of the review

The review is aimed at providing the college with a series of objective and practical recommendations to help inform the organisation’s governance in the coming years. GGI aims to deliver their reflections in the Autumn. The review was commissioned in light of the findings of The King’s Fund independent learning review.

The interviews, groups and survey will be based on the key lines of enquiry which align with the Charity Governance Code.

Organisational purpose

Leadership

Integrity

Decision making, risk and control

Board effectiveness/Equality, diversity and inclusion

Openness and accountability

 

The review will also include observations of meetings and an assessment of written materials, triangulated with established principles of governance best practice drawn from GGI’s cross-sector experience. 

All views welcomed

In addition to the schedule of invited groups outlined above, anyone with an interest in the college’s governance is invited to contribute their views, by emailing governancereview@rcp.ac.uk.  

We are interested in people’s thoughts on any of the areas outlined in the table above.

For more information

The GGI governance review will be supported by the RCP interim chief of staff and executive office.

For more information contact governancereview@rcp.ac.uk.  

Details about GGI are available on their website.

