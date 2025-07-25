Tom’s Pest Control Perth Solves Persistent Bird Problem at Large Distribution Warehouse

Toms Pest Control Perth Pest Control Experts in Perth Toms Pest Control Perth Team

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Pest Control Perth has successfully delivered a tailored bird management solution for a major distribution warehouse in the city’s industrial zone, resolving ongoing hygiene, safety, and stock contamination issues caused by roosting pigeons.Bird Activity Threatens Warehouse Safety and ProductivityThe warehouse had been experiencing a surge in bird activity, particularly pigeons nesting in roof beams and congregating near open loading bays. Staff raised concerns about droppings creating slip hazards, damage to stock and equipment, and a decline in workplace hygiene.“Bird infestations in commercial and industrial sites pose serious safety, cleanliness, and morale issues,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “In this case, the sheer size and structure of the warehouse made it a perfect nesting zone for pigeons, especially in winter.”This case highlights the importance of proactive bird control Perth solutions, particularly in environments that handle goods and require strict hygiene protocols.Multi-Layered Bird Control Strategy for Long-Term ResultsAfter a comprehensive inspection of the site, the Tom’s Pest Control team identified primary roosting and access points. The warehouse’s open architecture and sheltered ledges were encouraging ongoing nesting behaviour.A custom solution was implemented using a three-part strategy:• Bird Spikes & Netting: Installed on roof beams and ledges to physically prevent perching• Reflective Visual Deterrents: Deployed in key areas to disrupt bird movement and discourage returns• Access Sealing: Small structural gaps were sealed to limit re-entry into sheltered zonesAll installation work was carried out during off-peak hours to minimise disruption to warehouse operations.A Cleaner, Safer, and More Productive WorkplaceWithin two weeks of implementation, staff reported a significant drop in bird presence and an immediate improvement in the cleanliness of the loading docks and storage areas. Equipment and inventory are now better protected, and the risk of slip incidents caused by droppings has been greatly reduced.“Our client was relieved to see fast, visible results,” Stefan Barker added. “It’s made a big difference to daily operations and staff morale.”Ongoing Monitoring to Keep Birds AwayBecause factory and warehouse pest control often requires continual oversight, Tom’s Pest Control Perth continues to conduct routine inspections and maintain deterrents at the site. This approach ensures early intervention and sustained results, especially in open-structure facilities that are difficult to fully seal.Tom’s Pest Control: The Experts in Bird Control PerthTom’s Pest Control Perth is a trusted provider of commercial and industrial pest control Perth solutions, with deep expertise in managing pests across complex environments such as warehouses, factories, and logistics centres.Their proven track record in bird control Perth combines physical deterrents, preventative strategies, and ongoing maintenance. Whether you're dealing with pigeons, rodents, or seasonal insects, Tom’s Pest Control delivers customised solutions that comply with safety standards and support continuous operation.For trusted, long-term factory and warehouse pest control, contact Tom’s Pest Control Perth today to discuss a tailored solution for your site.

