Bus route and schedule changes take effect on August 1

Over the last couple of years, Lawrence Transit completed a major bus route redesign to align with the newly built Central Station. Now the transit system has returned to its annual cycle of proposing changes in the spring, receiving feedback from riders, and then implementing changes in August before schools are back in session.

A preview of the upcoming Transit Guide is available at lawrencetransit.org/routes, as well as the Route Changes Report, which includes feedback received from the public and from bus drivers.

Printed copies of the Transit Guide will be available in late July. They will be distributed at grocery stores, City Hall, Lawrence Public Library, several locations across the KU campus and on all buses.

Transit app is the primary tool recommended for trip planning and real-time bus arrival information. Find links to download the app on Lawrence Transit’s mobile tools page.

Following is a summary of the route changes that will begin on Friday, August 1.

Route 1: Connecting from Downtown to Haskell campus and adding service on both Haskell and Harper from 19th St. to 23rd St.

Route 3: Serving 9th St. Keeping access to LMH and Heartland.

Route 4: Merging existing Route 4 and Route 10. Taking West Campus Rd. instead of Jayhawk Blvd. Continuing to the 6th St. Walmart and Free State High School.

Route 5: Serving Haskell campus from 23rd St. Small timing changes.

Route 6: Returning service to 6th St. Will not serve The Merc or Centennial Park.

Route 7: Instead of a one-way loop, providing service in both directions along the South Iowa route.

Route 8: Serving Haskell campus more centrally and returning service to 27th St. near Prairie Park Elementary. No longer interlining with Route 10.

Route 9: Ending at World Market and interlining with Route 7 along the South Iowa loop.

Route 11/12: Operating a reduced schedule when KU is not in session.

Route 30/36: Simplifying route through campus.

Route 42: Removing loop through Engineering / Burge Union.

For more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

