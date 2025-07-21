My Suit Bangkok Launches New Website Following Successful Platinum Mall Move

My Suit Bangkok #1 Bespoke Tailor In Bangkok Thailand My Suit Bangkok the best custom tailor in Bangkok Thailand my suit bangkok_the best custom suit in bangkok thailand

Premier Bangkok custom tailor unveils enhanced digital platform and reports significant growth after strategic relocation to Pratunam fashion district

Our move to Platinum Fashion Mall combined with our new website launch represents a complete transformation for My Suit Bangkok. This has attracted significantly more international clients.” — SOUM BAHADUR

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Suit Bangkok , the premier custom tailor specializing in bespoke suits and made-to-measure garments, announces the launch of its enhanced digital platform at mysuitbangkok.co while reporting significant business growth following its successful February relocation to Platinum Fashion Mall in Bangkok's prestigious Pratunam district. The combined digital transformation and strategic location move positions My Suit Bangkok as the leading destination for international clients and local professionals seeking premium custom tailoring services in Thailand's fashion capital.The redesigned website introduces advanced features for clients seeking Bangkok custom tailoring, including online consultation booking, comprehensive service descriptions, and high-resolution portfolio galleries showcasing handcrafted bespoke suits, blazers, shirts, trousers, waistcoats, and overcoats. The digital platform enhances customer experience by allowing international visitors to explore services and review completed projects before visiting the Platinum Fashion Mall showroom, streamlining the custom tailoring process for business travelers with limited time availability.Since relocating to the 2nd floor, Platinum Fashion Mall, 419 A Oxford 5, Phetchaburi Rd, Bangkok 10400 in February 2025, My Suit Bangkok has experienced substantial growth in both international and local clientele seeking premium bespoke suit services. The strategic move from MBK Center to Pratunam's premier fashion destination has resulted in a forty percent increase in new client consultations, with particularly strong growth among European and North American business travelers requiring custom tailoring for professional engagements. The new location places My Suit Bangkok within walking distance of CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, Gaysorn Village, and the renowned Erawan Shrine, establishing the custom tailor in the heart of Bangkok's luxury shopping corridor."Our February move to Platinum Fashion Mall in Pratunam combined with our new website launch represents a complete transformation for My Suit Bangkok," said the company's representative. "The prime location in Bangkok's fashion district, surrounded by CentralWorld, Siam Discovery, and Big C Supercenter, has attracted significantly more international clients while our enhanced digital platform allows business travelers and local professionals to explore our bespoke suit services, schedule consultations, and review our craftsmanship portfolio from anywhere in the world."The Platinum Fashion Mall location has proven strategically advantageous, placing My Suit Bangkok at the heart of Bangkok's premier shopping district, directly connected to Pratunam Market and within 500 meters of CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, and Gaysorn Village. Located just 2 minutes from Ratchathewi BTS station and 5 minutes from Chitlom BTS station, My Suit Bangkok's showroom offers exceptional convenience for international travelers, with direct Airport Rail Link (ARL) access via nearby Ratchaprarop Station, providing a 30-minute connection to Suvarnabhumi Airport. This strategic transportation connectivity allows business travelers to reach My Suit Bangkok within 45 minutes of landing, making it highly accessible for clients staying at nearby luxury hotels including Grand Hyatt Erawan, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, and Centara Grand at CentralWorld.My Suit Bangkok specializes in handcrafted, made-to-measure garments using premium fabrics sourced from renowned textile manufacturers worldwide. The Bangkok custom tailor creates bespoke suits and formal wear for discerning gentlemen and lady clients seeking personalized fashion solutions. Each garment undergoes multiple fitting sessions to ensure precise measurements and optimal comfort, with experienced tailors making detailed adjustments using traditional European tailoring techniques combined with Asian craftsmanship excellence.The website features integrated booking functionality allowing clients to schedule free consultations at the Pratunam showroom, detailed service descriptions for bespoke suits and made-to-measure garments, and comprehensive portfolio galleries showcasing completed custom tailoring projects. International clients particularly appreciate My Suit Bangkok's ability to complete custom tailoring projects within five to seven days, accommodating the schedules of business travelers and tourists visiting Thailand for limited periods. The exceptional accessibility from Suvarnabhumi Airport via the Airport Rail Link to nearby Ratchaprarop Station, with just a short walk to Platinum Fashion Mall, makes My Suit Bangkok an ideal first stop for international visitors seeking custom tailoring services upon arrival in Bangkok.The successful relocation and digital transformation align with Thailand's expanding reputation as a global hub for high-quality, affordable custom tailoring services, particularly among international business travelers visiting Bangkok's premier shopping districts including Siam Square, Chitlom, Ploenchit, Ratchaprasong, and the Pratunam wholesale fashion district. My Suit Bangkok's proximity to luxury accommodations such as the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok and Conrad Bangkok, along with major shopping destinations like MBK Center and EmQuartier, has proven particularly advantageous for business travelers.My Suit Bangkok continues operating seven days a week from 10 AM to 9 PM at the new Platinum Fashion Mall location in the heart of Pratunam district, providing convenient access for clients requiring custom tailoring services during regular business hours and weekends. International clients and local professionals can access the new website at mysuitbangkok.co to schedule free consultations, explore fabric selections, and review My Suit Bangkok's portfolio of bespoke suits and custom garments. The showroom provides direct consultation services at 2nd floor, Platinum Fashion Mall, 419 A Oxford 5, Phetchaburi Rd, Bangkok 10400, with contact available at 085 322 4113 for immediate assistance with custom tailoring inquiries and appointment scheduling.

