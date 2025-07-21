Hyderabad’s 21-Year-Old M Mahir Hussain Appointed Managing Director at CSIS

CSIS FILE M MAHIR HUSSAIN

At age 21, Mahir Hussain takes charge as MD of CSIS, setting a new benchmark for youth leadership in India’s cybersecurity sector.

This is more than just a professional milestone — it’s a personal journey built on trust and mentorship.” — M MAHIR HUSSAIN

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move for the Indian cybersecurity industry, Cyber Security Intelligence Systems (CSIS) has officially appointed M Mahir Hussain, aged 21, as its new Managing Director. This makes him one of the youngest MDs in the country’s cyber sector.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, CSIS is a leading institution specializing in cyber intelligence, digital forensics, surveillance, ethical hacking, and national cyber awareness initiatives. With Mahir now at the helm, the organization is entering a dynamic new era of youth-driven leadership and innovation.

Mahir Hussain, a globally certified ethical hacker, holds credentials from prestigious institutions such as the University of London and the University of California. His strategic mindset and deep technical expertise have earned him national recognition, especially among emerging cybersecurity talent.

The appointment was made possible through the vision of CSIS CEO and Founder Mr. DEVA E, who has mentored Mahir and supported his growth within the organization.

“This is more than just a professional milestone — it’s a personal journey built on trust and mentorship. Mr. DEVA is like a brother to me, and I dedicate this achievement to his faith in me,” Mahir stated in his first official address.

As MD, Mahir is focused on expanding CSIS operations, enhancing cyber education, and developing national intelligence tools to counter modern threats. His leadership represents a new chapter in India’s cyber resilience, blending young energy with elite expertise.

To learn more, visit: https://csisofficial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.