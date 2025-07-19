New zero-emission buses bound for Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

Main, News Posted on Jul 18, 2025 in Highways News

The all-electric, zero-emission buses from left to right: Maui Bus, Hele-On Bus, Kauaʻi Bus, TheBus. PC: City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services

HONOLULU – The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), in partnership with four counties, unveiled new all-electric, zero-emission buses bound for Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. These new buses, manufactured by Gillig, spark a major milestone toward a sustainable future for transportation across the entire state of Hawaiʻi.

“The arrival of these new alternative energy, low-emission buses will provide our residents and visitors with additional transportation options that will help keep our communities connected,” said Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, M.D. “This milestone is another step in the state’s continuing effort to reduce Hawai‘i’s dependence on imported fossil fuels while enhancing the Islands’ energy security. We appreciate the Federal Transit Administration’s support in providing the grant funding to secure these buses and allow the counties to invest in improvements and infrastructure upgrades needed to transition their fleet to electric buses.”

With this delivery, 12 diesel buses on Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island will be replaced with battery-electric buses. The estimated nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions reductions for each bus replaced, is 1.445 tons over the lifetime of the bus, equating to a total reduction of approximately 17.34 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Federal Transit Administration provided $11.2 million to the Zero Emission bus project through its “Low or No Emissions” competitive grant and “Buses and Bus Facilities” formula program, covering part of the project’s total $16.6 million cost. The Hawai‘i State Energy Office contributed $3.53 million from the Volkswagen Settlement funds, with the remaining amount covered by the counties.

All counties have set a goal to convert public bus fleets to 100% renewable fuels by 2035. Honolulu will also be purchasing new zero-emission buses in the upcoming years to add to TheBus fleet. Honolulu currently has 17 zero-emission buses that operate island-wide on Oʻahu and the city has secured funds to purchase up to 78 additional buses in the next three years.

“These battery-electric buses have been a game changer for Honolulu,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “They are quiet and efficient, with top-notch performance ensuring our riders a safe, comfortable and high-quality ride. Our riders love them. Our bus drivers love driving them. I’m proud that our city and the state, are taking steps together toward a cleaner transportation future.”

The City and County of Honolulu is constructing new and additional charging stations for electric buses at the Alapaʻi Transit Center, Kalihi Transit Center, Pearlridge Mobility Hub and the Pearl City Bus Facility.

Kaua‘i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami added: “Today marks an important milestone, not only for the County of Kaua’i, but for the entire State. This marks a significant step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. The introduction of electric buses into our County’s fleet is more than a transportation upgrade; it is a clear commitment to environmental responsibility in our County and State. We understand the importance of caring for our Earth, and transitioning to electric buses helps us reduce emissions, lower long-term costs, and lead by example in the fight against climate change. These vehicles show our continued commitment to investing in technology that aligns with our values.

Mahalo to our partners at the federal and state levels, our dedicated County team, and our community for supporting this effort. We look forward to continuing this momentum and building a transit system that future generations will be proud of.”

“We look forward to seeing these buses on the road as we continue to prioritize energy efficient resources. Every ride on one of these buses helps reduce emissions and protect our environment,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

“These new electric buses are a significant step toward reducing our emissions and expanding sustainable transportation options for our residents,” Hawai‘i Island Mayor Kimo Alameda said. “They are a win both for our environment and the people of Hawaiʻi. Mahalo to our federal and state partners for helping us make this forward-thinking investment possible.” The new buses will reduce emissions, improve air quality and protect public health in targeted residential, rural and school zones in Hawaiʻi susceptible to air pollutants. Diesel bus replacements reduce diesel particulate matter and greenhouse gas emissions, benefiting susceptible communities and improving Hawaiʻi’s air quality.

Video of the unveiling can be found at https://youtu.be/F5ZpbxwDkjk. If you use clips of the video, please credit the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation or HDOT.

Photos of the new buses with livery follow. If you use these photos, please provide photo credit to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services or Honolulu DTS.

Maui Bus

Hele-On Bus

Kauaʻi Bus

TheBus

