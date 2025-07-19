Full closure of Kūhiō Highway at Hanalei Hill beginning Monday, July 28

Main, News Posted on Jul 18, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the full nighttime closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and ʻŌhiki Road from Monday, July 28, through Monday, September 15, 2025.

The closure will run nightly on weeknights from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day, with the final full closure for the week ending on Friday mornings. After the full closure, one lane will be opened and traffic in both directions will be let through the work area with alternating traffic control until 5 a.m. On weekends, Friday through Sunday, there will be a single lane closure from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

These closures are necessary for the reconstruction of the pavement on Hanalei Hill. After the completion of the pavement reconstruction, remaining work is: drain work, guardrails, planting and striping. Completion of the Hanalei Hill slope stabilization, which includes the Waikoko slope work, is projected for November 2025.

First responders have been notified and emergency vehicles will be able to get through the work area in case of an emergency. Flaggers will be stationed at both ends of the project.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform road users of the work to come. For weekly lane closure information on Kauaʻi, visit our website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]